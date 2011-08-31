Watch: Ryan Gosling, Evan Rachel Wood flirt in George Clooney’s ‘Ides of March’

Though it won’t be in theaters until October 7, the political drama “The Ides of March” is already starting to build significant Oscar buzz.

You can chalk that up to the fact that this is George Clooney’s fourth film as a director (he was nominated for “Good Night, and Good Luck”), and stars an Oscar-friendly cast, including Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Paul Giamatti, Marisa Tomei, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Evan Rachel Wood.

The film is screening this week at the Venice Film Festival, and awards prognosticators will be closely following the its reception at the fest.

In the movie, based on the play “Farragut North,” Gosling plays an idealistic young campaign worker named Stephen Meyers helping Democratic governor Mike Morris (Clooney) aspire to the White House. Loyalties start to waver, however, when Meyers is approached about a gig working for the other guy.

This brand new clip isn’t as politically charged as the film promises to be, but offers a look at Gosling at his most charming and shows that Wood (“Thirteen,” “The Wrestler”) has charm to match. Meyers take a short break from the campaign trail to meet-cute with an intern named Mary…or, um, Molly.



“The Ides of March” opens October 7.