Watch Sigur Rós’s cameo appearance on last night’s ‘Game of Thrones’

04.14.14 4 years ago

King Joffrey is not impressed with Sigur Rós.

The Icelandic post-rockers made a cameo appearance as Joffrey and Margaery's official wedding band on last night's shocking episode of “Game of Thrones,” and, unsurprisingly, they were somewhat less than well-received by the sadistic regent.

Check out the brief clip from the episode below, then listen to the group's cover of “The Rains of Castemere” further down – a rendition bassist Georg Hólm describes as “the gloomiest version so far.”

