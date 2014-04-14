Watch Sigur Rós’s cameo appearance on last night’s ‘Game of Thrones’

King Joffrey is not impressed with Sigur Rós.

The Icelandic post-rockers made a cameo appearance as Joffrey and Margaery's official wedding band on last night's shocking episode of “Game of Thrones,” and, unsurprisingly, they were somewhat less than well-received by the sadistic regent.

Check out the brief clip from the episode below, then listen to the group's cover of “The Rains of Castemere” further down – a rendition bassist Georg Hólm describes as “the gloomiest version so far.”