Watch Spike Jonze’s beautiful, haunting vision of the opening of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Spike Jonze went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, and couldn't help but bring some of his creative genius with him. So he re-imagined Colbert's opening, and it's great.

It's mostly shot in slow motion for extra poignancy, Jon Batiste and Stay Human do a beautiful new version of the theme, and Sesame Street's Grover appears, because why not? (Fun fact: If you check the YouTube video's comments, you'll find the Sesame Street official account saying “Bravo!”)