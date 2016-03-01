Watch Spike Jonze’s beautiful, haunting vision of the opening of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

03.01.16 2 years ago

Spike Jonze went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, and couldn't help but bring some of his creative genius with him. So he re-imagined Colbert's opening, and it's great.

It's mostly shot in slow motion for extra poignancy, Jon Batiste and Stay Human do a beautiful new version of the theme, and Sesame Street's Grover appears, because why not? (Fun fact: If you check the YouTube video's comments, you'll find the Sesame Street official account saying “Bravo!”)

