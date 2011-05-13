Watch: Steven Tyler’s video for ‘(It) Feels So Good’

I would have loved to have seen the treatment for Steven Tyler”s “(It) Feels So Good”: “Okay, we”re going to have an elephant, a monkey, a girl young enough to be Tyler”s granddaughter playing the love interest, a peregrine, Nicole Scherzinger, belly dancers, wrestlers, a melting disco ball and we”re going to go back and forth between black and white and color.”
Sold! In other words, the video makes absolutely no linear sense whatsoever, but clever editing with the images cut perfectly to the beat save the day as the Ray Kay-directed clip starts with Tyler in the make-upchair, holding a monkey. Said monkey soon ends up driving a golf cart. The young girl, who goes from scantily clad to nude, rolling on the bed, and in the shower never actually cavorts with Tyler, we just see her holding someone”s hand, presumed to be Tyler. (Of course, longtime Aerosmith fans will remember that he likes them young, in shorts, and bent over both here and in the video for “Cryin,’ which featured an underage Alicia Silverstone). Instead he nuzzles up to a pachyderm and to head Pussycat Doll Scherzinger, who, as it turns out, does some of the singing at the end of the song. Maybe this is how Tyler”s mind works…random scattershot images.
The Aerosmith lead singer has been doing this long enough that Tyler still has a great performer”s instinct and can play perfectly to the camera in the performance scenes as he throws around his trademark microphone stand with the scarves attached.
The video premiered on “American Idol” tonight, but you west coasters can catch an early glimpse here since Vevo made it available as soon as it had aired on the east coast.
I think that’s a sloth he is holding at the beginning, not a monkey. Anyway, I love the new song and video. : ) Thanks for posting it so I can watch it again!
Super cool song and video! For 60-something, ST ROCKS!!!
It darn near gave me attention deficit disorder (or maybe an epileptic fit) trying to process all those images flying by, but I love the song by itself.
Tyler is still fricken awesome! People said it creeped them out watching him with Nicole cause she is so young, I say, you all wish you could still have it like Steven does. Stop being jealous!! Keep on rockin Steven!!
The “Z” Man
I couldn’t handle what was going on here, the erotic breathing at the beginning of the song upped the creep factor, then I thought the girl on the jet ski was Tyler in a speedo in the one clip, then I thought the bellydancer was Liv Tyler. Everything was moving too fast. It’s a fun laid back song with a headache inducing music video.
SWEET!!!!!!ONCE A ROCKER ALWAYS A ROCKER.
it BAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHLOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWS.he neeeds to get a grip,dude looks like a SELLOUT.pop slop from someone who is so much better than this.i LOVE steven but this is unforgivable.trying to make a quick buck off his newfound american idol fans who never even knew who the hell he was.cmon steven,get back with the boys,THATS the real magic.
Joe Perry, is that you?
this is worse than the “just push play” album and “honking on bobo”, which, at least, was aerosmith. Here is then the first fruit of the sellout
Your taste sucks. This song is awesome.
Loved the song, loved Nicole Z popping up in the video.
Sexy and fun at the same time! Loved it…and I’m an old Elvis fan…..He would have approved!
Classic Tyler of the new era. Would love to see some of the old blues inspired songs made fresh again by a great rocker of the 70’s. Introducing a generation to his old time scat and making use of his unique voice. Been a fan a long time, so I am biased…. Go Baby!
Were some of those people from the “Pink” video????
This song is awesome. A Really Feel Good song. Love you Steven xxxxxoooooo You rock!
29 years ago I gave ST my hat at a concert. He wore it! I got my first job in radio cause of this! I love ST and this song is soooooo under my skin! I love ST and all he is. F****n eh!
I<M in love again the SCreaming Demon ROCKs on n LOOKIN GOOD awesome steven u r the BEST ever… aerosmith fan since 1976,… kitty
