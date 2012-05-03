Watch: Sylvester Stallone and pals make things go boom in ‘Expendables 2’ trailer

After months of waiting, action fans are finally getting a good look at “The Expendables 2.”

The sequel’s first trailer debuted on IGN and includes a brief intro from Sly himself, with the vague threat “you haven’t seen anything yet.”

“The Expendables 2” reunites action movie icons Sylvester Stallone, Jet Li, Jason Statham, Terry Crews, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren, and offers up beefier roles for Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Plus, young’un Liam Hemsworth (“The Hunger Games”) is there to carry on the traditions to the next generation. There’s also a female team member in this one — Chinese actress Yu Nan. And, oh yeah, some guy named Chuck Norris is in it too.

The grimy trailer delivers everything you’d hope to see: Guns, explosions, high-kicks, rippling muscles, berets, armored cars and groan-inducing puns like “I now pronounce you man …and knife!” Statham — mostly decked out in some sort of monk’s robe — and Stallone again seem to be having the most fun, while many of the others are just sort of in the background throughout the trailer.

It also wisely features Hemsworth in multiple shots and reassures viewers that both Willis and Schwarzenegger will actually take part in the action this time around, with the duo being featured in a funny bit with a Smart Car. He only has a handful of lines, but Arnold seems to be in Mr. Freeze mode when he says “I’m back!” in a clip that looks designed to be shoehorned into one of the many youtube compilations of his legendary lines.

With Belgian “actor” Jean-Claude Van Damme playing the baddie it’s honestly hard to understand half the dialogue in the trailer. No matter — when he and Stallone throw down towards the end, any ’80s action fan will get chills. Manly chills.

The original “Expendables” scored around $274 million worldwide in 2010, and the additions to the cast (especially “Hunger Games'” Gale) should only add to the sequel’s drawing power. Among the original cast members who are M.I.A. are Mickey Rourke (sorely missed) and Eric Roberts (not so much).



“The Expendables 2,” directed by Simon West (“Con Air”), opens August 17.

What do you think of the trailer? Do you think part 2 looks better than the original?

