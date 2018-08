Where does Taking Back Sunday’s founder and guitarist Eddie Reyes go when he wants to disappear? I mean, where do you go? Don’t act like you haven’t had this dream.

Check out Reyes giving out his best interpretive dance to “You Got Me” to a opulent theater with nobody in the seats.

This is also what happens when your band is short on ideas for your next music video.

Taking Back Sunday’s latest, self-titled record came out earlier this year.