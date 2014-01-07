Watch: Team Rocket is the least of Ash’s worries in ‘Scientifically Accurate Pokemon’

and 01.07.14 5 years ago

(CBR) If you”ve watched ADHD (Animation Domination High-Def), Fox”s late-night animation block, then you”re probably familiar with the frequently “Scientifically Accurate” segments that, as the name suggests, reinterprets childhood favorites like Spider-Man and “DuckTales” in scientific – and frequently nightmare-inducing – fashion (I”m still haunted by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bit).

However, in this latest installment, “Scientifically Accurate Pokemon,” we”re treated not to the ins and outs of the Bulbasaur digestive system, but rather to the grim realities of the life of runaway Ash Ketchum. No duck poop or turtle penises but there are a handful of F-bombs and a flash of a Snorlax”s Poke Balls, so it”s still probably NSFW.

ADHD airs Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

