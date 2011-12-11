Watch: ‘The cold winds are rising’ in new ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 2 teaser

HBO has released a new teaser for Season 2 of the medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones” which features an ominous voiceover from British actor Stephen Dillane (“John Adams”), who will be introduced as King Robert’s (Mark Addy) brother Stannis Baratheon in the upcoming season.

Given that we’re still in the early phases of marketing for the new season, which doesn’t premiere until April, the 47-second clip doesn’t show much – only a few shots of the main cast members under Dillane’s foreboding voiceover, where he lays claim to the Iron Throne as his brother “left no true-born heirs”. And, later: “They will bend the knee or I will destroy them.”

Pretty harsh, no?

While there’s not a whole lot to judge in the teaser, I’m gonna go ahead and rate it an “A-” for effectively tantalizing the audience with an air of mystery and dark portent.

