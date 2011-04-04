Watch: The first 15 minutes of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’

Take a look at the beginning of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” based on the first installment in George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy book series. The clip premiered on HBO Sunday, after that night’s installment of the Kate Winslet miniseries “Mildred Pierce.”

“Game of Thrones” is a medieval-themed saga tracing the wars fought between noble families in order to gain control of the sacred Iron Throne in the far-off land of Westeros. It stars Mark Addy (last year’s “Robin Hood”), Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (FOX’s “New Amsterdam”), Peter Dinklage (“The Station Agent”), Alfie Allen (“Atonement”) and newcomer Emilia Clarke.

The show was created by David Benioff (co-writer of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) and novelist/screenwriter Dan Weiss.

“Game of Thrones” debuts on HBO on April 17.