Watch: The first 15 minutes of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’

#George R.R. Martin #HBO #Game of Thrones
04.04.11 7 years ago

Take a look at the beginning of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” based on the first installment in George R. R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy book series. The clip premiered on HBO Sunday, after that night’s installment of the Kate Winslet miniseries “Mildred Pierce.”

“Game of Thrones” is a medieval-themed saga tracing the wars fought between noble families in order to gain control of the sacred Iron Throne in the far-off land of Westeros. It stars Mark Addy (last year’s “Robin Hood”), Sean Bean (“Lord of the Rings”), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (FOX’s “New Amsterdam”), Peter Dinklage (“The Station Agent”), Alfie Allen (“Atonement”) and newcomer Emilia Clarke.

The show was created by David Benioff (co-writer of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) and novelist/screenwriter Dan Weiss.

“Game of Thrones” debuts on HBO on April 17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#George R.R. Martin#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTINHBOsean bean

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP