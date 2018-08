Not to put a lump of coal in your stocking, but come Christmas we’ll all have to say goodbye to 11th “Doctor Who” Matt Smith. Still, from the looks of the trailer for “The Time of the Doctor” (airing Wed. Dec. 25 at 9:00 p.m. on BBC America), he’s going out with a bang. We get Daleks, Cybermen, a weeping angel and the Silence. Oh, and lots of pretty snow. It is Christmas, after all!

Watch below — and will you be watching “The Time of the Doctor” this Christmas?