Watch ‘Thor’s’ Tom Hiddleston sing Hank Williams’ ‘Move It On Over’

#Thor
09.08.14 4 years ago

Tom Hiddleston doesn”t start shooting the Marc Abraham-directed Hank Williams” biopic, “I Saw The Light,” for a few more weeks, but it looks like he”s already getting into character.  The “Thor” actor showed up at  the Wheatland Music Festival in Michigan this weekend and hopped on stage to deliver  Williams” classic “Move It On Over.”

He”s got a bit of work to do to capture the tragic singer's pinched vocals, but he”s getting there and the band is solid in the audience-captured video (our favorite part is all the audience chatter in the last 30 seconds…No, you cannot take a picture…) Plus, he has a striking resemblance to Williams.

Music artist biopics have hardly been box office winners lately  (hello, “Jersey Boys” and “Get On Up,” but maybe Hiddleston”s will be different. We have both the Jimi Hendrix biopic (starring Andre 3000) and Miles Davis (Don Cheadle) to go before Hiddleston”s project sees the light.

