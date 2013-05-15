Watch Toni Collette in the first trailer from CBS’ ‘Hostages’

05.15.13 5 years ago

I would have thought being held hostage would be boring. Insanely stressful, but mostly sitting around and watching some bad guy pace and freak out while you hope that the phone rings. Apparently, I was wrong. “Hostages,” which will be airing on CBS Mondays this fall at 10:00 p.m., promises that it is a “high octane suspense drama.” So, no boredom. Or at least they don’t film the boring part. 

Toni Collette (far left) as Dr. Ellen Sanders, a premiere surgeon thrust into a chilling political conspiracy when her family is taken hostage by a rogue FBI Agent. With her family”s life in peril, Ellen faces an incomprehensible moral dilemma in order to save her husband, Brian (Tate Donovan) and their teenage children, Morgan (Quinn Shephard) and Jake (Mateus Ward). The show will build to a season finale in January.

Will you be watching? 

Around The Web

TAGSHostagesTate DonovanTONI COLLETTEUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP