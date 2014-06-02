Watch Tons of Movie Characters Say ‘Don’t Die on Me’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Guess how often characters say “Don't die on me” in movies? Answer: more than I'm comfortable with.

In this smash-cut, watch tons of movie characters recite the line with as much life-or-death urgency as you'd expect.

So, which “Don't Die On Me” is the best? For sheer insanity, I'm going with Renee Zellweger's scary-ass caterwaul in “Cold Mountain.” Still one of the weirdest picks for an Oscar ever. I actually bet she feels bad about it. We just don't live in a universe where Bridget Jones is an Oscar-winning character, even if she's more dynamic and real than most other big-screen heroines, so Renee Zellweger settled for a “serious” role in the abysmal “Cold Mountain” and won an Oscar using freaky screams. Truly, we are on the Edge Of Reason.