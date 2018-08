Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nice try, boneheads, but giving birth is hardly the worst part of pregnancy. That would be the nine months of somehow remaining human while a growing parasite plays house inside your body, depleting you of nutrients, making you vomit, and permanently changing your metabolism for the worse. Also: maternity wear is way hideous.

Next up in nontraditional romantic gifts: a man gets breast implants, but they’re really, really small and unappealing.

(via Videogum)