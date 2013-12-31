Watch: Victoria Hand returns to ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to lead the hunt for Coulson

#Agents Of SHIELD #Marvel
and 12.31.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” took the holidays off, bowing its midseason finale on ABC in early December in an episode that saw Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) disappear with his ragtag team striving to discover what happened to the man who brought them together. Yahoo! has debuted the first clip from the upcoming “S.H.I.E.L.D.” midseason premiere, an episode entitled “The Magical Place.”

Judging from the title, the episode is set to reveal more about Agent Coulson’s mysterious resurrection following his death at the hands of Loki in “The Avengers.” As seen in the clip below, fans will also be treated to more of The Hub director Victoria Hand (Saffron Burrows) who added a much needed injection of moral ambiguity to the episode titled “The Hub,” her lone appearance earlier this season. Skye’s role with the team may also change, especially if Hand has anything to say about it.

Check out the clip below. “Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns on Jan. 7 at 8pm on ABC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Agents Of SHIELD#Marvel
TAGSABCagents of shieldBRETT DALTONchloe bennettMarvelMingNa WenSAFFRON BURROWS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP