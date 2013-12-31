Watch: Victoria Hand returns to ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to lead the hunt for Coulson

(CBR) “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” took the holidays off, bowing its midseason finale on ABC in early December in an episode that saw Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) disappear with his ragtag team striving to discover what happened to the man who brought them together. Yahoo! has debuted the first clip from the upcoming “S.H.I.E.L.D.” midseason premiere, an episode entitled “The Magical Place.”

Judging from the title, the episode is set to reveal more about Agent Coulson’s mysterious resurrection following his death at the hands of Loki in “The Avengers.” As seen in the clip below, fans will also be treated to more of The Hub director Victoria Hand (Saffron Burrows) who added a much needed injection of moral ambiguity to the episode titled “The Hub,” her lone appearance earlier this season. Skye’s role with the team may also change, especially if Hand has anything to say about it.

Check out the clip below. “Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns on Jan. 7 at 8pm on ABC.