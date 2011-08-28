Watch: Post VMAs, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift shimmy through ‘Super Bass’

#Nicki Minaj #Taylor Swift #Justin Bieber
08.29.11 7 years ago

How did Nicki Minaj celebrate winning her MTV Video Music Award for best hip-hop artist? She ran from downtown’s Nokia Theater straight over to Staples Center across the way to join Taylor Swift for a fiesty, sweet rendition of “Super Bass.” Swift has declared her love for the song for months, and even rapped a little of it way back in February at a radio station.

Swift gets her groove on her and shakes her booty in a way she certainly didn”t when we saw her on Tuesday night. That night, Justin Bieber, VMA winner for best male video, joined her for “Baby.”

[More after the jump…]

Sunday night was the closing night for Swift”s four-night sold-out run at Staples Center that drew more than 52,000 fans.  Swift tweeted about the evening: “The combination of INSANE crowd tonight and @NickiMinaj joining me onstage for “Super Bass” = #I wishthaticould havethismoment4life.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj#Taylor Swift#Justin Bieber
TAGS2011 MTV Video Music AwardsJustin BieberNicki MinajSTAPLES CENTERsuper bassTAYLOR SWIFT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP