Watch: Post VMAs, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift shimmy through ‘Super Bass’

How did Nicki Minaj celebrate winning her MTV Video Music Award for best hip-hop artist? She ran from downtown’s Nokia Theater straight over to Staples Center across the way to join Taylor Swift for a fiesty, sweet rendition of “Super Bass.” Swift has declared her love for the song for months, and even rapped a little of it way back in February at a radio station.

Swift gets her groove on her and shakes her booty in a way she certainly didn”t when we saw her on Tuesday night. That night, Justin Bieber, VMA winner for best male video, joined her for “Baby.”

[More after the jump…]

Sunday night was the closing night for Swift”s four-night sold-out run at Staples Center that drew more than 52,000 fans. Swift tweeted about the evening: “The combination of INSANE crowd tonight and @NickiMinaj joining me onstage for “Super Bass” = #I wishthaticould havethismoment4life.”