Watch: Wale previews Nicki Minaj and Jerry Seinfeld collaborations on video

#Wale #Nicki Minaj
06.24.13 5 years ago

Wale’s new album “The Gifted” — out tomorrow — is looking to be fairly eclectic. As evidenced by three recent videos, he’s gone the ratchet route, the comedy route and the soulful route.

We’ll start with the first, the loveable and articulately cross-bred “LoveHate Thing,” featuring crooner Sam Drew. The singer is the anchor for this Wale’s cool-headed sonics and personal reflections.

And check out the Bruno Marsian influence on that instrumental ensemble:

Now, Kanye West got Chris Rock for his “Dark Twisted Fantasy”; Wale scored Jerry Seinfeld for his, on the outro to “The Gifted.” Is that a hint of a little duets album for the future? I’m sure MMG’s taking notes.

 Finally, fans of Nicki Minaj (ok, ok and Juicy J) should get their engines revved up for “Clappers” and its video, which has the Young Money rapper/singer in all white, with love poured on hot sauce-style by Wale. The two can be seen flirting their asses off in the preview vid below. Dork-laugh alert on Minaj’s part.

TOPICS#Wale#Nicki Minaj
TAGSJuicy JMaybach Music GroupMMGNicki Minajsam drewThe GiftedWALE

