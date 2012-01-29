Watch: New teasers for ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘True Blood’ hint at mayhem to come

Teaser trailers for the forthcoming seasons of both “Game of Thrones” and “True Blood” debuted this evening just prior to the premiere of “Luck”, giving fans of the two HBO series a taste of what blood-soaked dealings may be in store in their respective returns.

Let’s begin with the “Game of Thrones” teaser, bookended by a conversation between Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) that at one point features the following ominous proclamation from the former: “A very small man can cast a very large shadow”. In between we’re treated to several brief clips from the upcoming season featuring, among other characters, the truly nasty King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson), the vengeful Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Ned’s bastard son Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who last we saw him had been convinced to join the Night’s Watch on a quest beyond the Wall.

Meanwhile, the “True Blood” clip – while it doesn’t show off any actual footage – does feature the tagline, “In Bon Temps, nothing stays buried forever” – a sentence that most likely alludes to (SPOILER ALERT!) werewolf Debbie Pelt (Brit Morgan), who was shot and killed by Sookie (Anna Paquin) at the end of last season. But what does it all mean? And what of the fate of poor Tara (Rutina Wesley)? I guess we’ll have to wait for this summer to find out.

