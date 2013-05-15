Watch Will Arnett in CBS’ first trailer for ‘The Millers’

05.15.13 5 years ago

Divorce can be funny! At least, that’s the angle “The Millers” takes. Will Arnett plays Nathan Miller, a recently divorced new reporter who finds his parents’ marital problems are now his to solve. 

Beau Bridges plays Tom, Nathan”s absent-minded father who, inspired by the news of Nathan”s divorce, announces he”s leaving Nathan”s mother. Margo Martindale portrays Carol, Nathan”s meddlesome mother who decides to move in with him, while Tom imposes on Nathan”s sister.

The fall show will air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

Will you be watching? 

Around The Web

TAGSTHE MILLERSUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP