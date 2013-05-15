Watch Will Arnett in CBS’ first trailer for ‘The Millers’

Divorce can be funny! At least, that’s the angle “The Millers” takes. Will Arnett plays Nathan Miller, a recently divorced new reporter who finds his parents’ marital problems are now his to solve.

Beau Bridges plays Tom, Nathan”s absent-minded father who, inspired by the news of Nathan”s divorce, announces he”s leaving Nathan”s mother. Margo Martindale portrays Carol, Nathan”s meddlesome mother who decides to move in with him, while Tom imposes on Nathan”s sister.

The fall show will air Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

Will you be watching?