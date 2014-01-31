Watch with delight as a cat experiences snow for the first time

Ah, to be a cat experiencing snow for the first time. To step gingerly onto a field of white, unsure of what you might find, and then to realize that you are on top of a pile of goddamn awesomeness. Play, little cat, play! And may you never tire of snow… or sleet, or rain or fog.
Meow and stuff.
Oh man, the person who shot this video is a true cat-person. A dog owner would have been whooping and chatting and egging the dog on the whole time. The cat-owner silently observes. Haha, you gotta love it.