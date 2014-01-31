Watch with delight as a cat experiences snow for the first time

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ah, to be a cat experiencing snow for the first time. To step gingerly onto a field of white, unsure of what you might find, and then to realize that you are on top of a pile of goddamn awesomeness. Play, little cat, play! And may you never tire of snow… or sleet, or rain or fog.

Meow and stuff.

(via Videogum)