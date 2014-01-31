Watch with delight as a cat experiences snow for the first time

#Cats
01.31.14 5 years ago

Ah, to be a cat experiencing snow for the first time. To step gingerly onto a field of white, unsure of what you might find, and then to realize that you are on top of a pile of goddamn awesomeness. Play, little cat, play! And may you never tire of snow… or sleet, or rain or fog.

Meow and stuff.

(via Videogum)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats
TAGScat videoCatsSnowviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP