‘Watchmen’ writer Gears up for ‘Gran Turismo’ adaptation

"Need For Speed" might have pulled ahead of the pack of movies based on racing games, but it"s not the only one on the track. Sony, which is developing "Gran Turismo," has made a move on a screenwriter:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it”s “Watchmen” and “Battling Boy” scribe Alex Tse.

Sony announced the project back in July, but no story or casting details have been announced just yet.

The Playstation racing franchise has earned somewhere between $60 million and $70 million, with more expected when “Gran Turismo 6” hits stores on Dec. 6.