‘Watchmen’ writer Gears up for ‘Gran Turismo’ adaptation

#Watchmen
and 11.22.13 5 years ago

(CBR) “Need For Speed” might have pulled ahead of the pack of movies based on racing games, but it”s not the only one on the track. Sony, which is developing “Gran Turismo,” has made a move on a screenwriter:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it”s “Watchmen” and “Battling Boy” scribe Alex Tse.

Sony announced the project back in July, but no story or casting details have been announced just yet.

The Playstation racing franchise has earned somewhere between $60 million and $70 million, with more expected when “Gran Turismo 6” hits stores on Dec. 6.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Watchmen
TAGSAlex Tsebattling boyGRAN TURISMOWATCHMEN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP