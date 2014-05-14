We look at Paramount’s big gamble on Robert Orci and ‘Star Trek 3’

When Paramount held the first screening for “Star Trek Into Darkness,” Robert Orci was one of the people who showed up to introduce the film, and during the Q&A afterwards, it was immediately clear that Orci wanted to be the director of the next film in the series. He treated it as a joke, but it didn't matter. The desire on his part was palpable, and I'm not remotely shocked to see that he's now been confirmed as the director.
So what does this mean? What is an all-Orci “Star Trek” going to look like?
To be honest, I'm not sure anyone can answer that question yet. The series itself is at a very strange place. While very few people seemed to be satisfied with the last film, it did leave things in a great place for a sequel because the crew has finally been sent away from Earth on their “five-year-mission,” meaning pretty much anything is on the table for where they can go and what they can do. And Orci inherits a tremendous ensemble cast. I'm willing to admit that the reason I went easy on “Into Darkness” the first time around is because I just plain enjoy watching these people together.
So now Orci's got a great cast and a completely blank slate, story-wise. He's also got no writing partner at this point, and he's calling the shots. One of the reasons for the success of Orci and Kurtzman as a team is because they are exceptionally good at satisfying executive notes, and while that might sound like faint praise, let me be clear. Satisfying executive notes is the single most difficult thing any Hollywood studio writer has to do. It's one of the reasons I don't think I've been particularly good at maintaining any momentum as a screenwriter. From my very first experience on, I have bristled at what I have considered stupid comments. I've gotten amazing notes from people on a number of things, and when it's obvious someone is genuinely trying to improve something, I will happily go back in and rework something as many times as it takes. But when you're writing a Clive Barker movie and an executive begins a meeting by saying, “I don't like horror films, and I don't like the people who make them, and here's what I think of your story,” then I find I have no poker face at all, and I am perfectly willing to tell someone that they're wrong.
Orci and Kurtzman have, for the vast majority of their studio movies, been at the beck and call of someone else. Producers. Directors. Studio executives. And what I've noticed is that they seem to be the masters of movies that work in five minute segments but that rarely work as a coherent whole. To me, that suggests that they're good at the basics of writing a scene or writing characters, but that they are so willing to incorporate every whim and fancy from anyone working above them in the production food chain that they lose sight of the big picture.
I would hate for them to burn this franchise down with this next film, but for this to continue, they really need to focus on telling a great story. Not good. Not passable. Not fun but inconsequential. If they want to prove that “Star Trek” is a viable ongoing storytelling concern, then it's time to tell a truly great story. And for Orci, there will never be a better chance for him to prove that he can both direct a big-canvass studio movie and also that he can write a movie that works in a cohesive way.
Paramount's definitely gambling here, and as with any gambling, there are huge dangers involved, but if they win, they'll win big, and Orci will most likely become the King of All Things Star Trek for the foreseeable future.
One thing's for sure… the scrutiny that Orci and his film will be under when it finally comes out will be unlike anything he's ever experienced. Good or bad, people will be waiting for him, and I hope he comes out swinging, with something to prove.
“Star Trek 3” will be aiming for a 2016 release, most likely, but no official date has been set.
Here’s the thing: Even if Orci was a beloved screenwriter with an incontestable track record of exceptional work, him taking over a 100-million-plus blockbuster with NO directorial experience whatsoever would still be cause for concern.
Hell, I had similar concerns when they announced Shane Black for IRON MAN, and he at least had KISS KISS BANG BANG under his belt. Orci’s got nada.
So he has that working against him, even in the best case scenario. And when you add to that the crushing incompetence of his regular work (and all that without mentioning that the man is infamously unstable) and there is no version of this that seems to make sense on Paramount’s part.
I will be surprised if they don’t follow up in some way on the “first contact” episode at the beginning of STID. Not saying they should, but the way that sequence ended felt very deliberate.
This article most closely verbalizes my thoughts on the topic. I’m hoping that Orci can show all us cynics up by doing something that is uncompromised by competing artistic goals. He’s been described as the huge Trekkie at Bad Robot. Let’s see what that really means.
Nemesis writer John Logan was also a “huge Trekkie.”
@Jeremy Orr
The director of Nemesis was not a Star Trek fan. Nor did he care much for the material. He chopped it to the bone with great indifference and it shows. He was a freaking film editor for assembly line studio garbage. And if Logan was stuck with any shit idea that wasn’t his own it was Brent Spiner’s let’s kill Data off crap — that started the path of non-original cast movies ripping off Wrath of Khan.
Stuart Baird was and is one the best editors in the business. Being a uninteresting and even bad director doesn’t take from his talents as a film editor.
I love the cast of the ST reboot but I have a very bad taste left over from the last film. The story has to make more use of the cast and hopefully, include some science fiction (!) Visit some planets and please, no more revenge stories,
The cast is pretty awesome. I just wish they had better material to play with.
I like how you shaped a news story to be about you.
I like how you hide behind a false name to take pot shots. Like a real internet tough guy.
This isn’t a news article, it’s a blog.
Let me introduce you to the concept of the editorial.
Troll meet editorial, editorial meet troll.
It worries me because he doesn’t seem to understand the characters that he claims to love so much. Exhibit A: Peter Parker. Exhibit B: Captain Kirk.
Drew, Orci does have a writing partner on this. Two of them, in fact. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are co-writing according to all reports I’v read.
I’d love to know why they went with him. It’s a huge opportunity, and a huge gamble. They must’ve seen some kind of promise he presented that made them go this way. So what was Orci’s promise?
This is not a gamble to me. Star Trek is sort of like Bond in franchise terms. The quality shifts are so drastic but the properties are so populist people can look past the turkeys just to get an additional comfort blanket to what they already know.
I have to say, I have almost zero faith in this.
Good franchise pep talk
Are we really going to get an honest critique of this movie now?
It seems, more and more, the biggest goal for everything we see in the media is giving the audience the ability to think/say “Well, at least I’m not like them.”
“Them” being, in this case, the people who are negative.
Its the same with the next Superman film: Will we really be getting honest critiques of Ben Affleck’s performance (or even, with the unabashed defending of MAN OF STEEL by some, the performance of the movie itself)? Or, are people going to be so paranoid to aline themselves with “those” people who were negative and questioned the casting, that it’ll receive as much positive spin as possible?
The new STAR WARS film will also fall into this reality; Hopeful not to be confused with “those” who spoke out against the lack of female characters and/or just don’t like Abrams as a director based on his prior filmography, it’ll become just like the time of the prequels where almost every allowance will be painstakingly given.
In fact, maybe all this started with the prequels. There was such a huge campaign during that time by some (and even continues today) to separate themselves from “those” who were greatly disappointed by the the new trilogy and even went so far as to diminish “their” feelings and admiration for the franchise itself.
The eighties and nineties were accused of ushering in the mainstream movie as music video and commercial. The first decade of the new millenium saw the emergence of “docu-film making” where movies resembled documentaries more than traditional narratives. These techniques continue today in some capacity, of course, but, have we entered into yet another era?
The time of political advertisement movies? Where the main goal is to convince the voters/audience that, in the very least, they’re not like “them”?
Negativity has become more and more a supposed legitimate claim to dismiss and generalize someone in the film fan/geek community, much like it has/was in politics. To the point that what’s actually on the screen doesn’t matter anymore as much as what you, the audience member, supposedly feels and thinks. The same can be said of politics, especially political ads: It doesn’t matter what the political party/candidate will actually do for the voter (or ALL voters), as much as you believe they represent what you feel/think.
It doesn’t matter that Orci has never directed a film, as much as he’s a big fan of Star Trek and we should be positive. It doesn’t matter if he’ll be able to create a narrative through visuals like an accomplished and talented working director, as much as you feel that you’re not negative, not like “them”.
It doesn’t matter if Affleck gives exactly the performance you would think he’d give as Batman – You’re not like “them”. STAR WARS VII could fall prey to every eccentricity of Abrams and just be a retread of already followed and explored paths – You’re not like “them”.
Spending a few seconds/minutes conveying your doubts and questioning, makes you like “them”.
And so, we forget about the seventeen dollars we just spent and congratulate ourselves. And its morning again in America.
You’re acting like this is all a one way street. At least from what you’re writing here, you are saying that people who genuinely dislike a particular entry in a beloved movie franchise are ostracized by those who choose to like it despite its perceived flaws, and the critics’ love of that original property is eventually questioned. Fair point. I’ve seen this happen first hand. But the opposite is also true.
Take Man of Steel, for instance. People who loved Man of Steel were accused by some of those who didn’t of not really liking the real Superman at best, and of tacitly approving of mass genocide at worst.
I get what you’re saying about having to choose sides, but this has been true forever, not just since The Phantom Menace. Look at Batman ’89 or even a film like The Godfather III. These were films that, at the time, were wildly divisive. Majority opinion has coalesced since then, as it has with the Star Wars prequels, but at the time, the fan community was extremely divided.
I guess what I’m trying to say is: film criticism is so subjective that there will always be bias. And with more visible movies the larger conversation will invariably affect some of the critical analysis. However, that doesn’t automatically make everything worthless. Even the most biased reviews can sometimes say something worth reading. The key is to be a critical reader and be able to detect that bias.
Would love to see a Trekkie show a Star Wars fanboy how to make Star Trek. Also they could hand the reigns to whomever they want it makes no difference, Trek’s place is on TV. Whether good or bad it all be forgotten within weeks , whereas on TV it might last for a few months.
The first movie in the reboot was not “forgotten within weeks.” It’s still thought of as one of the best summer blockbusters in recent memory.
There is no incentive for Orci to do anything different than he already has. He’s a good employee who makes his bosses a lot of money. He’s also shown in several interviews that he doesn’t think his previous efforts were flawed.
My prediction: Star Trek 3 will be bad, but it will make money just like everything else Orci has ever touched.