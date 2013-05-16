Web Series Alert: Gavin McInnes and David Cross star in ‘Song of the Wild’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The chain of associations that attacked my mind when I first heard the title “Song of the Wild” weren’t great. That’s because I quickly thought of “Call of the Wild,” which is one of the many Jack London-penned novels about poetic dogs pontificating about, like, sorrow and alienation whilst howing at the moon that I was forced to read in my 7th grade English class. And then I saw the face of the PhD-wielding middle school teacher who assigned what was basically the same book over and over to a bunch of bored 12-year-olds, and then made us analyze them in what she called the “Jack London Term Paper.” And that makes me recall that I had points deducted from my own Jack London Term Paper because it was too long, which like, okay, I guess I was kind of precocious pain in the ass, but also maybe lighten the fuck up a little, Dr. Novak? And P.S. also, are you aware that there are actually a couple books out there with human protagonists, and that these might be slightly more appealing to the children you’re hoping to instill with a lifelong love for the written word?

Anyway, if you’re able to get past my horrible succession of memories and actually watch the series, you’ll get to see VICE co-founder Gavin McInnes dressed up like a Coachella morning after and David Cross do his best Simon Cowell. Worth it, probably!