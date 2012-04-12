‘Wedding Crashers’ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson reuniting for new comedy

Look out, ladies, the wedding crashers are back…and this time, they’re interning.

That’s right – comedy dream-team Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are back for another round of mayhem, this time starring as a pair of unemployed salesmen who snag jobs interning at a tech company in order to learn the ways of the digital world. Titled “The Internship”, the new comedy will be directed by Shawn Levy (“Night at the Museum”, “Real Steel”) from a script written by Vaughn. Jared Stern, who penned “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” and also received a story credit on Vaughn’s upcoming comedy “Neighborhood Watch”, recently delivered a rewrite to 20th Century Fox, which will distribute the film.

Vaughn and Levy are also serving as producers on the project through their respective Wild West Picture Show Prods. and 21 Laps Entertainment banners. The film is slated to begin production on June 25.

Vaughn and Wilson’s “Wedding Crashers” became a monster hit on its 2005 release, grossing over $285 million worldwide. Though a sequel to the film was rumored on and off over the years, it never materialized.

So, are you looking forward to seeing Vaughn and Wilson back together on the big screen? Think they can reignite that old “Wedding Crashers” magic? Sound off in the comments!

