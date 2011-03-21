‘Weeds’ co-star joins Michael Chiklis in ‘Uncensored’ pilot

03.21.11
“Weeds” favorite Elizabeth Perkins has been tapped as the female lead in “Vince Uncensored,” starring opposite Michael Chiklis.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pilot focuses on a man who removes all filters after a life-altering experience. Perkins will play Chiklis’ character’s wife, a school teacher who has to deal with this new uncensored version of Vince.
“Vince Uncensored” was written by Phoef Sutton (“Cheers”) and is produced through Conan O’Brien’s Conaco Prods.
Perkins earned three Emmy nominations and a pair of Golden Globe nods for her run as Celia Hodes on “Weeds.” Her other credits include the short TV run of “Battery Park,” as well as features like “The Flintstones” and “Big.”

