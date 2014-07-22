Weezer tries to capture that ’90s feeling on new single ‘Back to the Shack’

#Weezer
07.22.14 4 years ago

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has never been able to shake off the ghost of nostalgia, and it's never been more apparent than on the band's new “Back to the Shack” — their first new song in four years.

With production from Ric Ocasek (who controlled the boards on Weezer's 1994 debut and 2000 comeback album, both self-titled), the upcoming “Everything Will Be Alright In The End” is being pitched as an attempt to recapture the band's early sound which seemed to start slipping away from them sometime around the turn of the millennium. 

With the refrain “Rockin' out like it's '94,” the confessional, self-conciously retro-sounding “Back to the Shack” is about exactly what it sounds like it would be about: Looking backwards and getting (somewhat) back to basics. 

There's a through-line here from the Blue Album's “In the Garage” — which reminisced about Cuomo's childhood as an outcast who found comfort in Kiss solos and “X-Men” comics —  and 2010's “Memories,” which looked back fondly at the band's storied career and seemed to signal an end of sorts after years of increasingly bland pop hits and silly promotional gimmicks. 

Now, Cuomo and co. return with lyrics like “Let's turn up the radio/turn off those stupid singing shows” and “I know where we know where we need to go…back to the shack.” It's (typically) highly personal and sung directly at the fans who have turned away from the band in recent years, starting with “Sorry guys I didn't realize/that I needed you so much/I though I'd get a new audience/I forgot that disco sucks.” 

That's a nice sentiment, but the generic radio rock of “Back to the Shack” doesn't particularly sound like vintage Weezer, except for the middle 8 (in which Cuomo sings, “And if we die in obscurity/oh well/at least we raised some hell”). Still, it's a heck of a lot more promising than late-era schlock like “The Girl Got Hot” and “I'm Your Daddy.”

Listen here and tell us what you think in the comments:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weezer
TAGSback to the shackeverything will be alright in the endpinkertonric ocasekRIVERS CUOMOThe Blue AlbumWEEZER

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP