Weezer’s Drummer Caught A Frisbee Mid-Song Without Missing A Beat

#Weezer
06.09.14 4 years ago

During a Weezer concert in St. Augustine, FL on June 6th, a fan threw something on to the stage as a certain sub-set of concert fans often do. But instead of a bra or an empty beer bottle, this fan winged a yellow Frisbee at Weezer drummer Patrick Wilson.

Though we might never know what they hoped to accomplish by this – hitting him in the head, messing up the rhythm of the song, just terrible bad aim – what happened instead was a show of skill and nonchalance even the Most Interesting Man In The World would be impressed.

Hopefully Weezer fans do not take this as an open invitation to see what else Wilson can catch.

Post by Weezer.

TOPICS#Weezer
TAGSDisc Golfflying discFRISBEEgood timingPATRICK WILSONWEEZER

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
