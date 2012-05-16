Weigh in on a new Sherlock in CBS’ ‘Elementary’ teaser

Who needs Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. when you can have Jonny Lee Miller?
No, that’s not a quote from Angelina Jolie circa 1996. It’s what CBS is surely hoping you’ll think after watching their new Sherlock Holmes inspired procedural “Elementary,” starring Miller as the latest incarnation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic investigator.
Since bringing Sherlock to the screen is all the rage these days, “Elementary” takes the unique approach of completely reimagining the character for the 21st Century. And giving his faithful assistant Watson a sex change in the form of Lucy Liu. Does that mean we can expect more overt sexual tension between Holmes and Watson than ever before?
Aidan Quinn rounds out the cast as NYPD Captain Tobias “Toby” Gregson, because, yes, in this version Sherlock has left London behind to help New York City’s finest crack their toughest cases. But Miller still gets to keep his British accent.
The pilot was directed by Michael Cuesta (who was at the helm for the pilots and multiple first season episodes of “Dexter” and “Homeland”) and written by Rob Doherty (“Medium”).
Unless viewers revolt over a less than reverent twist on Holmes, this looks like a slam dunk for CBS. That would be good news for Miller, whose previous attempts at series TV (“Eli Stone,” “Smith”) couldn’t deliver ratings to match their hype.
Take a look at the behind the scenes featurette and let us know what you think.
“Elementary” premieres Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET this fall on CBS
I love JLM, but NO. Just no.
Agree on both counts… Love JLM will not be watching
In order for this to work this show has to actually do fresh and thought provoking 1 hour mystery. CBS has for the last decade kept itself away from anything that was going for complex crime drama. It settled for simple, accessible and bland crime procedural’s. BBC show does 90 minute episodes so there time to collect clues, watch characters develop, and establish their world of mystery. CBS is going for another cookie cutter procedural to exploit the Sherlock Holmes name.
I hate everything about that damned network. I watch nothing on it now, save football or tennis. And from what I’ve heard about the Fall, I’ll continue to shun it.
Aside from the hound pf baskervilles, the moff’s sherlock has absolutely gone above and beyond. itll be inferior to both the show and probably the recent movies, so why bother watching?
eeeeee i can’t wait for this!!! LOVE Jonny Lee Miller AND his gets to use his accent. I’m THERE!!!
i’m gonna see shades of Detective Robert Goren who it was said was based on Sherlock Holmes. Will be very interesting.
Sherlock Holmes, especially young Sherlock Holmes, never “hates it when he’s right.” I hope that is taken out of context and is followed up by a sarcastic line that translates roughly to ” just kidding.” Watson is also NOT a sober buddy. Female… fine. Skiddish around a body… wait a minute. Sober buddy… NO.
100% agree. It’s fine to make Watson a female, but to make her a sober buddy misunderstands Watson’s role. Plus she emntions that she was hired by Holmes’s father, which immediately negates her role as his sidekick. Also, I worry that stupid TV execs are going to play the sexual tension card.
Wrong on so many levels.
@Angela Yeah, can tell you are definitely over excited about JLM, but is it the first time you commented on a site? Anyway, I think the trailer looks fine, but it’s really not Sherlock Holmes. If CBS changes the characters’ names, I’ll give it a try.
Even though it’s the preview of a PILOT, with stars the caliber of Liu and Miller, I’d have expected it to be more…polished. Miller’s Holmes seems a bit too twitchy and ‘out of it’ to have been graduated from rehab, almost as if he’s still under the influence. Final verdict’ll have to wait until the actual pilot’s released, but I think the concept would be ok if it was a one-shot deal – Holmes in NY – in taking Holmes out of England, or even Europe, I would think removes alot of the charm. At least they let him keep his accent. But it just doesn’t seem as special without all the ‘British-ness’ that seems typical of a Holmes-type story. Besides there’ve been a number of Holmes-type characters in recent American TV, but they have a ‘schtick’, a hook or something that makes them unique and worth watching – “Psych” and “The Mentalist” come to mind – who make deductions based on observation.
I think that if you’re going to remove Holmes from his native England for more than a one-shot, that you need something more than just Holmes being Holmes in America, and simply making Watson female and skeptical (Hello Scully!) and somewhat emotionless isn’t enough to differentiate it, or let it rise enough above the pack of american police dramas, to be noticed.
That said, I thought Miller did a good job, but perhaps was a little too timid in places and too soft-spoken and seemed to be seeking approval. Or perhaps I’m just used to a more confident and eloquent Holmes and a more ebullient Watson – no matter which version of Holmes previously done – except for “Without A Clue”, in which the roles are somewhat reversed.
Looks terrible. I don’t like Miller anyhow (he’s not half the talent Downey or Cumberbatch is), and this has little chance of being as smart, clever, or well thought out as BBC’s Sherlock. Yet another American network decides to rip off the Brits in a half-assed way. No thanks.
Sherlock in America and Watson a woman? NOT Sherlock Holmes. Maybe Sherlock Smith?
Hate Knockoffs..if you like Sherlock Holmes…watch BBC “Sherlock”. Great acting, great writing…just enough update to be interesting while sticking to the original spirit of the original stories.
I really want this to be something.. But it doesn’t look as nearly as much fun, or idiosyncratic, as the British version. Cumberbatch’s Holmes stretches his deductive muscles far more than Miller’s ability to look under a refrigerator.. That’s diligence succeeding over laziness more than it’s genius deduction..
This honestly looks awful. Holmes saying I’m sorry?! COMPLETELY WRONG! And I’m all up for a gender change but this looks dumb. You know down the line they are going to fall in love or have sex and TENSION TENSION TENSION. In other words…cliche ridden plotlines abound in the future. Unfortunately though, american audiences will love it… :/
I read this pilot. Holmes is a psychiatric patient released into the care of Watson, who’s a nurse… it plays more like USA’s Monk than like Sherlock Holmes. This one has nothing on the BBC. Trust me.
CBS < BBC
I bet Steven and Mark are having a good laugh over this one…
BBC > CBS
Lol, hate it when I’m right? Sober companion? Does the writer actually read Sherlock Holmes novel before he wrote the script? Part of the appeal of Sherlock BBC is that you can see that the writers are actually avid fans of Sherlock (lots of reference from the novel was put in the series).
CBS obviously only want cash in by riding on the coat tails of BBC.
Fail.
I am a mystery fan and I love BBC’s ‘Sherlock’ series. I have watched all sorts of Sherlock Holmes movies, series, and knock-offs. However, I have no intention of watching CBS’s ‘Elementary’. From the TV promo it seems like it uses same plots as last season’s ‘Sherlock’.
A female Watson?–No way. (BTW I’m female) I think this is just to create some sexual tension. Not what I want to see. Holmes & Watson–EEK!