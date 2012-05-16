Weigh in on a new Sherlock in CBS’ ‘Elementary’ teaser

#Sherlock
05.16.12 6 years ago 23 Comments

Who needs Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. when you can have Jonny Lee Miller?

No, that’s not a quote from Angelina Jolie circa 1996. It’s what CBS is surely hoping you’ll think after watching their new Sherlock Holmes inspired procedural “Elementary,” starring Miller as the latest incarnation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic investigator.

Since bringing Sherlock to the screen is all the rage these days, “Elementary” takes the unique approach of completely reimagining the character for the 21st Century. And giving his faithful assistant Watson a sex change in the form of Lucy Liu. Does that mean we can expect more overt sexual tension between Holmes and Watson than ever before?

Aidan Quinn rounds out the cast as NYPD Captain Tobias “Toby” Gregson, because, yes, in this version Sherlock has left London behind to help New York City’s finest crack their toughest cases. But Miller still gets to keep his British accent.

The pilot was directed by Michael Cuesta (who was at the helm for the pilots and multiple first season episodes of “Dexter” and “Homeland”) and written by Rob Doherty (“Medium”).

Unless viewers revolt over a less than reverent twist on Holmes, this looks like a slam dunk for CBS. That would be good news for Miller, whose previous attempts at series TV (“Eli Stone,” “Smith”) couldn’t deliver ratings to match their hype.

Take a look at the behind the scenes featurette and let us know what you think.

“Elementary” premieres Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET this fall on CBS

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sherlock
TAGSAidan QuinnCBSELEMENTARYJONNY LEE MILLERLUCY LIUSherlockSHERLOCK HOLMESUPFRONTSUpfronts 2012

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP