Weinstein gets snippy with ‘Snowpiercer,’ but let’s hold our fire

It’s a familiar situation in the film blogosphere: everyone’s mad at Harvey Weinstein, and it’s not even the Oscar season. A few hours have passed since the news broke that the business-savvy mogul, famously nicknamed “Harvey Scissorhands” in industry quarters, might be making some cuts to South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer” – and already the inflamed (and inflammatory) headlines are circulating by the dozen. “Harvey thinks America is too stupid for ‘Snowpiercer,’” runs the general gist and, well, let’s calm down a little.
“Snowpiercer,” for those who haven’t heard of it, is genre expert Bong’s first English-language feature — a dystopian actioner set on a globe-crossing express train, with a starry cast including Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer and Ed Harris. Already a smash in iits home country, early reviews (led by a Variety rave from Scott Foundas) have been highly encouraging, giving the Weinsteins every reason to feel bullish about the film as it readies for the international market.
Well, with some adjustments. Word is out — via Inside Film reporter Don Groves — that The Weinstein Company wants around 20 minutes cut from the 126-minute film before it faces English-speaking audiences. Groves quotes Tony Rayns, a festival programmer and Asian film specialist, as saying:
“TWC people have told Bong that their aim is to make sure the film ‘will be understood by audiences in Iowa … and Oklahoma.’ Leaving aside the issue of what Weinstein thinks of its audience, it seems to say the least anomalous that the rest of the English-speaking world has to be dragged down to the presumed level of American midwest hicks.”
Those are some tangy statements there, and it’s not surprising that they’re being liberally quoted around the internet as supposed proof of Weinstein’s craven commercial instincts and contempt for audiences. But — and forgive me for pointing out the obvious — none of these words are actually Weinstein’s. Rayns is a passionate critic and a loyal auteurist, so it’s not surprising that he’s aggrieved by the prospect of cutting Bong’s work, but his words seem heavily colored by anger and protectiveness. Weinstein may be concerned about the film’s global accessibility, but that’s not to say he’s on a “dumbing down” mission.
“Snowpiercer” is, of course, far from the first film to which the Weinsteins have proposed a little tweaking before their international release: Zhang Yimou’s Oscar-nominated “Hero” and Hayao Miyazaki’s “Princess Mononoke” are among the Asian titles to have received that treatment, while this year, Wong Kar-Wai’s “The Grandmaster” underwent some similar pruning. (Lest you think he only gets scissor-happy with foreign-language fare, David Lowery’s “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” is another recent festival film that heeded the Weinsteins’ editorial advice.)
Is he out of line, or is he acting in the film’s best interests? Well, without having seen the film, it’s impossible to say. The purist stance that no distributor should demand cuts to a director’s finished work is an easy one to take — but positive early reviews and domestic box office don’t automatically render a film beyond reproach. Weinstein’s career has been built on a keen, if hardly infallible, sense of how audiences respond to a work in different contexts — that’s what makes him such an effective Oscar campaigner, after all.
Anne Thompson makes the worthwhile point that the Weinsteins might have done well to program the film — in its original cut — at a North American festival like Toronto, to gauge audience reaction before settling on the necessary edits. That doesn’t seem to be on the cards at this stage, but there’s surely more to this story than the indignation of a righteous critic — including the as-yet-unclear response of Bong himself. In the meantime, I look forward to seeig the film in its most flattering form possible.
I trust in Weinstein. There are many films that would benefit from his input.
Harvey Weinstein is cutting it because he thinks Americans are too dumb to understand. I would rather watch Korean version.
Speaking of Anne Thompson, any word on when the new season of Oscar Talk will start?
To quote Kris’s answer to another reader who asked the same question: “August 16. There will be changes. More details to come.”
Harvey didn’t cut Princess Mononoke. It was released with a dub, Disney does the same thing.
At least it was released without cuts. Neil Gaiman did add a few words to one sentence which probably weren’t needed.
Well, as a korean who has watched the movie(Uncut version) I don’t think the movie will benefit from the cut. Some scenes I believe are rather pointless, yes, but 20 minuet? I have a feeling a lot of important scenes will be left out just because it doesn’t have much action. Which is rather sad, since I really loved some of the character development scenes.
So, you don’t watch the film yet? And you say it might be O.K. to watch the edited version? Well, I was fortunate to watch it a few days ago in Korea, and just feel sorry for those who would not be able to enjoy it in its original form.
I’m saying I haven’t seen the film yet, so I have no idea whether or not the proposed edits would be acceptable in this situation. I thought I made that pretty clear.
So when are we supposed to air our grievance? AFTER he’s cut it and we have no other legal way to watch the uncut version? He’s getting crapped on cause there’s precedent.
Exactly right. Harvey’s history of butchering foreign films isn’t very promising. Over the years Miramax has mutilated films like Shaolin Soccer, Hero, Tears of the Black Tiger, and The Heroic Trio. Their idea of edits include lopping out 20-30 minutes segments, awful dubbing, rewritten dialogue, renamed characters, and completely altered endings.
I say let’s release the fire and get the pitchforks while we’re at it.
Fair enough. On the bright side, at least there won’t be any awful dubbing in this one.
As one of those “American Midwest hicks,” I have two words to say to say; the second one is “you” and the other got cut for time reasons.
Obviously not aimed at Guy; but both Weinstein for implying it and Rayns for saying it.
Hmmmm. I spend a lot of time dipping in and out of Down and Dirty Pictures. I mostly bone up before attending markets, just to get a sense of the completely unreal alternative world that US film acquisition has developed.
I have found Bong Joon-ho to be one of the few absolute sure-fire bets in film-making right now. I’m happy to start my outrage flames prior to the cut Guy, cause yes, Harvey knows some things very well. But not things I am especially interested in.
Bong Joon-ho? I’d walk over broken glass to see what he had to show me, every time.
I just saw this today (in Korea). I’m truly at a loss as to how 20 minutes could be cut from this film. It has a fierce momentum, and never really drags. I feel like the notion of cuts would turn off the very audience most interested in seeing it…