Weinstein looks to get Kristin Scott Thomas in the conversation with ‘Sarah’s Key’ re-release

The Weinstein Company will have a busy November this year. Recently it was announced that the “My Week with Marilyn” will be released wide later in the month to capitalize on Thanksgiving audiences, while festival sensation “The Artist” finally hits the marketplace in limited release around the same time.
“Marilyn” will certainly give the company plenty to work with in the Best Actress arena, as Michelle Williams’s performance as Marilyn Monroe has been high on the buzz meter since the film’s New York Film Festival debut. But it seems they want a little more muscle in the category, as plans have been announced to re-release “Sarah’s Key” on 300 screens tomorrow in advance of its November 22 DVD/Blu-ray release.
The film features a leading performance from Kristin Scott Thomas that has been lurking on the outside of our Contenders page for the field for a few weeks now. There has always been some rumblings within that she could make a play, but this move certainly seems to indicate an aggressive attempt to re-insinuate it in the conversation, no matter how tight the lead actress field may be.
“Audiences responded to ‘Sarah’s Key’ for its great story, its emotional impact, and its historical importance,” Weinstein president of distribution Erik Lomis said in the press release. “And the power of that word-of-mouth made it one of the most successful indie releases of the summer. We know there’s an even bigger audience for the movie, and that’s why we’re re-releasing it now, in a wider pattern, and just in time for awards consideration.”
I actually hadn’t taken note of the film’s admittedly impressive $7 million haul since its July 22 release. That is an accomplishment. Can the film register as an awards player? Maybe. It certainly has the trappings, and it certainly has its champions.
The release reminds us of that, quoting National Director of the Anti-Defamation League and a Holocaust survivor Abraham H. Foxman thusly: “‘Sarah’s Key’ is much more than a Holocaust film. It is an emotional tour-de-force, a compelling Holocaust drama writ large that examines the interconnected lives of a series of unforgettable characters through time.
“Along the way we witness the worst and the best of humanity. We see in the most graphic terms the horrible and tragic choices that Jews had to make facing the Nazi onslaught. There were no good choices and whatever one decided, the price to pay was momentous and long-lasting. ‘Sarah’s Key’ is a must see for that alone.”
Lord knows the Academy loves it some Holocaust dramas. But will they spark to this one? It’s an interesting season with a lot of question marks and a lot of holes waiting to be filled, so maybe it’s a shrewd move to strike.
“Sarah’s Key” hits theaters again tomorrow, November 4. It makes its way to DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday, November 22.
I mus say, though I am a HUGE Kristin Scott Thomas fan (I really am), this re-release confuses me a little bit. The movie is solid. And KST’s performance is very good (juggling several languages with ease, a la Binoche in ‘Certified Copy’). But it doesn’t come close to the amazing performance she gave in ‘I’ve Loved You So Long’, and she probably just missed the cut there. This re-release is cool. The film has made nice $$ and it deserves some push, I guess. But what I’m saying is that I can’t see it really going anywhere in any category. Maybe I’m wrong.
I don’t think they’re going to get any nominations from this move.
I did see the film this past summer, and found it a very mixed bag. The film takes place mainly in two different time periods–during the War and in the present day. The wartime part is actually well done; the present-day part falls pretty flat.
Kristin Scott Thomas is good, but then she’s always good. The problem is that she’s in the present-day part of the film. (Thomas has scenes about apartment renovation and whether or not she and her husband should have another child…a far cry, in terms of creating and holding one’s interest, from fleeing the Nazis.)
What puzzles me is just why the Weinstein Co. is doing this? Haven’t they got enough on their plate?
Is there is an actress that deserves a second nomination that is KST. So count me in the her train wagon.
Oh, I agree. She’s more than deserving of a 2nd nod, in general. But I don’t see it happening this year.
She was nominated for the wrong film. Her nomination should have come for her BAFTA-winning performance in Best Picture candidate Four Weddings and a Funeral
Can you imagine how frustrating it is that I live in a small city that NEVER gets foreign films or independent films that don’t expand to over 1000 theaters, yet Sarah’s Key was here in July and is now back. Out of all the foreign and smaller films I’ ve wanted to see, it’s this bland movie that gets exposure. Not gonna happen.
I don’t know, is this thing worth seeing? I’ve seen it at the local arthouse all summer, but it stinks of middle-brow book-club field trip.
That’s exactly what it is. Well crafted, well acted, for sure. I liked it. But that’s what it is. I don’t want to dissuade poeple from seeing it. But that’s how it felt to me. :)
Well, an endorsement from Foxman, a man known for his scrupulousness, doesn’t exactly bode well for this film. It must be biased in some “ADL-friendly” manner, would be the logical conclusion? No?
Well, I love Scott-Thomas, so all power to her!
I missed it when if first came out in town. Good for TWC to see that the Best Actress race (all categories, actually) is really slim this year. Why is that? Kristin Scott Thomas is awesome–and probably deserves some love from TWC since she’s a big chunk of Miramax’s success in its early years. yay.
I don’t think it’s any secret round these parts what a massive fan I am of Kristin Scott Thomas, but even I have to admit that this film isn’t her finest hour. She does a typically accomplished job, but she’s hemmed in by that drearily faux-noble script. Certainly not a patch on her performance in ‘Leaving’ last year.
It’s certainly a contender for dopiest ending of a film for 2011.
Apparently Leonard Maltin likes it…pass