Weinstein moves ‘Grace of Monaco’ with Nicole Kidman to 2014

Well, Harvey Weinstein probably needed to thin things out a bit on this year’s slate and now, after being rumored for a little while now, “Grace of Monaco” has been moved to 2014.
The film had been set for a Nov. 27 release, around the same window as The Weinstein Company’s “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” (and a corridor that has proven a good luck charm for the studio’s recent Oscar players “The King’s Speech,” “The Artist” and “Silver Linings Playbook”). The plan now is to release it in Spring of next year, away from the Oscar race, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The film was part of Weinstein’s big teaser session at Canne back in May, where HitFix reported that it was the honcho’s personal highlight. “We’ve made so many movies together,” Kidman said at the time. “It’s almost two decades of working with Harvey and I haven’t been able to do it for awhile so I’m so glad that he decided that ‘Grace’ was for him.”
Also passingly noted in the THR report is that James Gray’s “The Immigrant” has been moved to next year. HitFix has confirmed with RADiUS-TWC that it will indeed be held for a quarter one release next year. The film will have its North American premiere at the upcoming New York Film Festival.
Elsewhere, of course, there is plenty for the distributor to work with. The aforementioned “Mandela” will be an acting hopeful for Idris Elba and Naomie Harris, among other things, while “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” — a box office success at the end of the summer — is poised to potentially be a big player if it isn’t muscled out by other (better) films.
Then there’s “August: Osage County,” which could be going back to the editing room to tweak its somewhat more uplifting ending. “Philomena,” meanwhile, was a huge Venice success, scooping up a screenplay award there and potentially more than just a writing and acting possibility.
For next year, “Grace” and “The Immigrant” will join the four films TWC just picked up out of the early fall festival circuit: “Can a Song Save Your Life?,” “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him and Her,” “The Railway Man” and “Tracks.”
So cross Nicole Kidman and Marion Cotillard off your Best Actress early bets lists (if they were still there). The Best Actress category, and the Oscar race in general, just became a little less crowded.
Wasn’t The Immigrant moved to 2014 too?
Appears to be. Had to check with Radius myself on that. So strike both Cotillard (to the dismay of her obsessive, message board-lurking fans) AND Kidman.
Not a loony lurker myself, but I did want to see it sooner than later. Moreover, this decision had a queasy inevitability from the jump, given Gray’s history with Harvey the Magnificent. Not crazy about the VOD release either for a seemingly classic American epic narrative.
BTW, isn’t Gray already moving forward on some kind of sci-fi project? Negotiations on that one should be worth following.
Yay! Cate Blanchett just won. That Pippi Longstocking looking girl from Blue is the Warmest Color is officially no threat.
Uh, nor was Nicole Kidman.
As fabulous as Blanchett is, I wouldn’t completely rule out Bullock in that race. Gravity is primed to make a massive impact with AMPAS.
Dench
Personally I never thought Kidman was going to be nominated for Grace of Monaco anyhow. The movie looks as desperate as Watt’s Diana.
I think we should wait to see what happens before crowning Blanchett the winner. All the would be contenders movies haven’t premiered yet.
Amy Adams “American Hustle”, I’m still expecting that to happen.
Yeah I want to wait and hear the word on Adams performance in Hustle in particular and then I want to know if she will be put in lead or supporting.
It’ll be interesting to see if Best Actress stays a Tournament of Champions category like Best Supporting Actor was last year, or if a non-winner will join the race at some point.
Is there a Crazy Heart type movie out there with an actress that’s never won that could move up and crash the race and capitalize on the, “Everyone else in this category already has an Oscar. Can you believe (likable veteran actress) has never won?” campaign.
That would have to be Amy Adams, right? She’s not nearly as veteran as Jeff Bridges was, of course, but this would be her fifth nomination. That’s good enough for the “overdue” tag in most cases.
Presumably “American Hustle” is that movie. Amy Adams has four nominations but has actually never been nominated in lead.
As for the Tournament of Champions, we have Bullock and Dench, as others have mentioned, and Emma Thompson, who people seem to be forgetting. It’s the director who brought Bullock her Oscar. Meryl Streep may also be nominated but doesn’t appear to be a threat for the win this time.
Harvey has to understand the stupid decision is postpone The Immigrant to 2014 when the real possibilities to fight for Oscar awards are this season. The film is wonderful and the Marion Cotillard’s performance is amazing.
We’ll see you next season, Silvana.
And please I hope Sandra Bullock will not be nominated because her performance is overacted and gravity is overrated. The typical of american film critics where all critics sold to the big film companies.
Yes, because only American film critics have praised Gravity.
Are you The Iron Sheik?
Yes. Only american critics. Like Argo, everyone sold to the power and all film critics group rewarding the same film, the same director, the same actress, the same actor. It seems you can’t have own opinion. So I hope some film critics group reward Under the skin, Gloria, Before Midnight, Frances Ha, The Hunt, in Best Film. But not shall happen.
I’d be interested in knowing how all of the critics’ groups have managed to give awards to Gravity, considering that there haven’t been any critics’ awards handed out yet.
And no, you’re flat-out wrong about only American critics liking Gravity.
Yes, only american.
And film critics group will reward only between Gravity, 12 years a slave, sometimes Rush and that’s it.
Nothing for independent films and more interesting.
Oh, so Silvana’s a bot of some kind.
So how do you explain the positive reviews from British, French, and Italian critics? Are you at all interested in actually reading reviews to find out if you’re right?
And how do you know that those films are not among the “more interesting”? Have you seen any of them?
I guess I’m American, then. Good to know.
Evidently you focus only in Gravity subject, but I proposed a more important issue of awards season and that is the boring repetitive the american film critics are to reward. It’s all so oligarchic, so boring, so stupid. The same films won, the same directors, the same actress, the same actors, 12 years a slave, gravity and that’s all.
They haven’t the possibility to create an own opinion.
And the good critics in those countries aren’t the same level (hysterical) that there are in United States.
So, you’re not going to admit that you were wrong about only American critics liking Gravity? And you’re still insisting that only Gravity and 12 Years a Slave have won critics’ awards, when no critics’ awards have been handed out yet?
Yeah, not much point in going on with this if you’re just going to keep repeating things that you know are wrong.
Gosh Liz, just wait to see the almost all film critics group will reward only 12 years a slave and gravity.