Wes Anderson and an all star cast check in with new ‘Grand Budapest Hotel’ poster

Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is finally taking reservations.

The director’s follow-up to “Moonrise Kingdom” boasts perhaps his biggest cast yet in a 1920s-set tale about a concierge (Ralph Fiennes) at a fancy hotel taking a younger employee (Saoirse Ronan) under his wing.

It won’t hit screens until sometime next year, but Fox Searchlight has started rolling out the marketing campaign today by unveiling a very Anderson-esque poster.

The poster features the titular building itself, which looks as if it were constructed from pink marshmallow, accompanied by the film’s dizzying cast list, which also includes Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Jude Law, Adrien Brody, Harvey Keitel, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Mathieu Amalric, F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, and Lea Seydoux.

Check out the poster here:

The initial trailer will debut Oct. 17.

“Grand Budapest Hotel” will be released in 2014, although no specific date has been set.