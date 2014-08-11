Wesley Snipes discusses how ‘Blade’ influenced Marvel’s current success

(CBR) He”s no longer slaying vampires and trying to ice skate uphill, but Wesley Snipes still has a lot to say about his time with the “Blade” franchise.

In an interview with The Telegraph to promote “The Expendables 3,” Snipes looked back on playing Blade across three movies, and how that franchise helped to fuel the current success enjoyed by Marvel Studios.

“There were empires and institutions that were built off the 'Blade' franchise,” he said. “I mean, look at Marvel now, to this day. It”s a megalith!”

Snipes said he would be “in a whole different ball game” with his career had he understood the potential of “Blade” as a franchise while he was working on those films.

“You know, if I would have understood the potential of … doing, or adapting comic book characters to feature films, and also the tie-in to gaming and digital technology, when I was doing the first “Blade” films, then I”d be in a different business now,” he said.

Although he looks back on the Blade character in fondness, there”s one aspect of that era Snipes is glad to have behind him: “Blade Trinity,” the trilogy”s maligned final act, written and directed by David S. Goyer. Snipes said he wasn”t disappointed when “Blade Trinity” debuted to soft numbers and harsh criticism – because he expected that outcome to begin with.

“Bad ingredients going in, bad cake coming out,” he said. “If you”ve got sour milk going in your cake, you”re going to get sour cake.”

Snipes appears in “The Expendables 3” (not as a half-vampire vampire slayer), in theaters this weekend.