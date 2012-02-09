‘Wet Hot American Summer’ sequel is a go

A sequel to the 2001 cult hit “Wet Hot American Summer” is “100%” happening, according to the first film’s co-writer and star Michael Showalter. The comedian confirmed the news during an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday night.

“Absolutely yes. One hundred percent yes,” said Showalter after Cohen asked whether there’d be a sequel to the film. “The whole gang. Everyone’s back. We’re doing it.”

The term “everyone” with respect to “Wet Hot American Summer”, of course, applies to quite a long list, with the original cast including Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Michael Ian Black, Paul Rudd, Christopher Meloni, Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks and Judah Friedlander, many of whom have since gone on to hugely successful film and/or TV careers. Hopefully they can coordinate all these schedules to accomodate shooting, though given the relatively limited nature of several of the roles only a few days of filming would likely be required for certain parts.

We can also assume from Showalter’s statement that in addition to himself, the first movie’s co-writer and director David Wain will be getting back behind the camera for the follow-up (though he didn’t say so specifically). Wain also co-wrote and directed the successful 2008 comedy “Role Models” starring Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott.

After debuting at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival, “Wet Hot American Summer” enjoyed only a perfunctory release in theaters before going on to cult success on the home-video market.

You can watch Showalter revealing the news in the video below:

Any fans of the first film excited for this development? Think they can re-capture the magic in a second installment? Sound off below!