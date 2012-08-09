What did you think of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’?

Last night we were treated to a double-episode debut of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” on TLC. And, as expected, plenty of people panned the show before it even aired, railing against it as a sign of the coming apocalypse or a new low bar set in television. But now that at least some of you have seen the show, what did you think?
We can skip the knee jerk criticism, as that’s littered the Internet for the last few days. Still, that doesn’t mean this show isn’t rich with topic discussion fodder. If you didn’t like the show, did it seem overly scripted? Do you think Alana and her family were just playing to the cameras? Or do you feel the mere presence of a show like this one glamorizes (or distorts) something about rural America better left unexplored?
If you liked it, did the family’s outsider status within the admittedly prissy world of kiddy pageants play a part? Do you watch “Toddlers & Tiaras” or was this your first introduction to Honey Boo Boo? What works for you, and what would you change?
Love or hate it, the real question is whether or not you intend to watch next week. The show debuted behind “Dallas” as the top rated basic cable show of Wednesday night. Not bad, but the real test will be how many viewers come back.
I hate T&T – the moms are old cheerleaders with mental problems. but I like honey boo boo. Her family may be trashy, but they love one another. although they spoil that kid rotten. she’s gonna have problems when she’s grown.
The reason Mama June and Sugar Bear aren’t married is that she would lose her food stamps and welfare check because they would have to count his income. This child is wrong on so many levels. if they shipped her to a place like Saudi Arabia they would put an end to her inbred misery………problem solved
I think that its abusive to let your child get soo absolutely overweight just because you clearly dont care about your own health and have let yourself go. I think its unfair to parade an example of abuse on stage and give the abusers their own tv show. These people…how they act…and their obesity disgust me.
I think it’s wrong to blame the family, who are clearly trying to make the best of their situation, and maybe have a look at the availability of fresh fruit and vegetables in the area (including whether they are priced reasonably).
If the resources aren’t available, you have to do what you have to do.
I don’t think Alana is fat, she is pudgy but kids grow out of it. Child abuse? Where? Because they aren’t skinny,and have horrible manners? I hate the show. I feel bad for the daughter that got pregnant, I feel like she done it for attention. But I hate ppl screaming child abuse when there isn’t any. Do u realize how expensive fresh fruits and vegtables are? If you are on a limited income then you have to make do.
People should never have children if they cant take care of them properly. Thats why its called child ABUSE…because its absolutely unnecessary and preventable. Having an excuse for not having fruits and vegetables but having outfits, makeup, and fees for pageants is probably one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard. That kid is not pudgy…she prevails WAY over the obese line for her age and height. If she continues to be that extremely morbid she will be lucky if she makes it to 30 yrs old. Good eating habits and exercise start with the parents providing good influences to their children…and clearly fat mama bear and fat sugar bear…didnt get the memo. As for their daughter? Im excited I get to support another slug to sit around with their spawn while i foot the bill with my HARD EARNED tax dollars. These people are a joke…and thats why the television stations put them on it. They arent glamorous…or cute…or intelligent…or anything besides a raving joke.
This show will wear down quick she seven by the time she is 9 none will care anymore