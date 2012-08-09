What did you think of ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’?

08.09.12

Last night we were treated to a double-episode debut of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” on TLC. And, as expected, plenty of people panned the show before it even aired, railing against it as a sign of the coming apocalypse or a new low bar set in television. But now that at least some of you have seen the show, what did you think?

We can skip the knee jerk criticism, as that’s littered the Internet for the last few days. Still, that doesn’t mean this show isn’t rich with topic discussion fodder. If you didn’t like the show, did it seem overly scripted? Do you think Alana and her family were just playing to the cameras? Or do you feel the mere presence of a show like this one glamorizes (or distorts) something about rural America better left unexplored?

If you liked it, did the family’s outsider status within the admittedly prissy world of kiddy pageants play a part? Do you watch “Toddlers & Tiaras” or was this your first introduction to Honey Boo Boo? What works for you, and what would you change?

Love or hate it, the real question is whether or not you intend to watch next week. The show debuted behind “Dallas” as the top rated basic cable show of Wednesday night. Not bad, but the real test will be how many viewers come back.

