What do the Oscar voters have against music?

Why do the Oscar voters hate songs so much? Once again, the music branch has shown utter contempt for contemporary songwriters as they nominated only two tunes in the best original song category out of the 39 deemed eligible. What an insult.
A few years ago the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences changed the way it nominated songs, making it much harder for a tune to qualify. The Academy now holds a session to screen movie clips featuring the eligible songs. The members of the music branch then assign the songs a score. Those scores are then averaged; to be eligible a song must receive an average score of 8.25 or more (if only one song achieves that criteria, the second highest score is also selected). If two or more songs achieve the 8.25 benchmark, they will be the nominees up to a total of five.
To be eligible, both the words and music must have been written specifically for the film and the song must appear either in the film body or as the first cue in the end credits (Madonna”s Golden Globe-winning “Masterpiece” from “W.E.” was deemed ineligible because it was the second cue in the end credits).
Since the new rules have been in place, songs that seemed like shoo-ins, such as Bruce Springsteen”s “The Wrestler” from the movie of the same name, have not made the grade.
We can”t for the life of us figure out how five songs from this year”s eligible batch didn”t make the cut. We”d like to see a little transparency from the music branch and have its members explain exactly what they”re looking for since it seems incredulous that they couldn”t come up with more than two tunes.
In recent years, AMPAS also altered the rules so that no more than two songs from any one film can be nominated. If the committee is having such a godawful time finding five songs its members deem good enough for consideration, maybe the Academy should consider rescinding the two-song limit.
Here are songs that should have made the cut (in addition to the fine two choices of “Rio”s” “Real in Rio,” a heretofore overlooked track that beautifully sets the mood for the animated flick, and “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”). For a look at other Oscar winners and losers, go here.
*”Star Spangled Man” from “Captain America: The First Avenger.” The song, written by Oscar fave Alan Menken (and David Zippel) has everything a voter could possible want in a nominee: it”s placed right in a pivotal scene in the movie, as opposed to the end title; it propels the plot, it”s catchy as can be, and, did we mention it was written by Alan Menken, for Christ”s sake.
*”Love Builds a Garden” from “Gnomeo & Juliet.” To be sure, “Hello, Hello” a duet between Elton John and Lady Gaga garnered more attention (and the Golden Globe nod), but this classic John/Bernie Taupin tune captures the beautiful love story between the two flamingos in the best wordless montage since “Up.”
*”The Living Proof” from “The Help.” Considered an absolute lock for a nomination, this beautiful tune, co-written and performed by Mary J. Blige, was an end title song, but it perfectly wrapped up the spirit of the movie. Blige wrote it as she watched footage: you can’t adhere to the rules more than that.
*”Life”s a Happy Song” from “The Muppets.” I prefer this to “Man or Muppet,” which seems a little forced with the “manly muppet” line, where as “Life”s A Happy Song” is pure joy. It does everything you want a song in a movie to do and it stands alone as its own song outside of the film. The catchiest song among the 39 eligible tunes.
*”Where The River Goes” from “Footloose.” I know this one never really stood a chance because the music branch voters probably have no idea who Zac Brown is or look down on country music, but if you look at the criteria and how the song is used, it”s a worthy choice. The song plays as Ren McCormack is coming into town and its dark undertones foreshadow the trouble coming his way. Hey, it was good enough for a Grammy nod…
While we”re primarily dismayed at the best original song, we”d also like to discuss our disappointment that Jonsi”s absolutely magical score for Cameron Crowe’s “We Built A Zoo” didn”t receive a best original score nomination.
What do you think about this year’s Best Original Song race?
Follow Melinda Newman on Twitter @HitFixMelinda
“Lay Your Head Down” from “Albert Nobbs” should have been a certainty. I fell in love with that song only hearing it from the movie’s trailer! I mean, seriously. That’s all I needed to hear.
JLPATT– That is a lovely song. It wasn’t in my top five, but I would have certainly had no objection to it being nominated. I simply don’t understand how no more than two songs (if that) got 8.25.
Wonderful song, like “The Living Proof”, both far superior to the 2 choices.
I am so shocked and digusted by the Academy !!!
Mary J Blige was robbed a chance of a lifetime to be nominated and possibly win an Oscar.. The voting score method is rediculous and stupid !!!
Star Spangled Man I thought was a no-brainer. I guess not
Really stunned about that and “The Living Proof.” If I were a betting woman, I would have lost a bundle today….
How about everything from Alex Turner?
Nothing from “Submarine” was eligible, which means either not all the elements of Turner’s stuff was original or Weinstein didn’t submit it for some reason. Weird… Maybe someone else reading knows the answer.
Time to rewrite the script on how a music score is scored? Mary J. Blige was robbed and you all know it, come on you nominate 7 movies and 2 music scores, Hollyweid robbery at it’s best…
When I read the nominees I swore (and still kind of do) that there must be some sort of mistake.
Write a comment…I’m very dissapointed that Living Proof was not nominated and so not surprised that only 2 songs were nominated.To give another nomination 2 someone Mary would have had been in that group, no dought.So they only chose the 2.So not FAIR
Beautiful song Mary, regardless…The song should have been nominated, it wasn’t, now that is more guilt on them to bear, not on you… You are so talented, shake it off, go in peace so peace will come back to you. Life is short…Acknowledge how you feel, hold you head up and continue to evolve into your next blessing that is MEANT for you!!! <3
Sinnead O’Connor, Elton John, Zoey Deschanel, Melissa Manchester, Elivos Costello. the two Muppets song that were better than the one they choose. Songs that may be not great but that I enjoyed like the one at Our Idiot Brother. And of course my favorite from Captain America all snubbed. This category is a complete disaster this year, they should be ashamed.
I understand academy members have the chose to neglect the nominees and vote for a write-in candidate, well they should do that this year in order to cvote for a real deserving song and to show the terrible mistake this branch made. so I hope the ignored films start a campaign to win this as write-in candidates.
Then how did ‘hard out there for a pimp’ by three 6 mafia win for best song before?
There have been rumors in the past that some artists just grabbed a song from their archives that had not yet been produced. I believe i heard this about Celine Dion’s “Titanic” song. Also, I think the academy voters don’t want ” rock star” performers to overshadow the filmmakers during the Oscar ceremony.
Because it was coon and buffoonery and they love to perpetuate stereotypes in the black community. Notice if Meryl strep wasn’t nominated then Viola Davis would won for playing the black mammy in the The Help” but Hollyfake gave George lucas such a hard time and didn’t have funding for Red tails but they can make movies like the help just a drop of a dime
The Academy’s music branch seems more addlepated than ever with “jealousy” seemingly ruling the day in many instances. Musicans are an egotistical bunch when it comes to “each other”…and depriving someone like Alan Menken of “further recognition” for his extraordinary gifts seems more malicious than discerning.
What about the Shillaly Brother’s “Pop?” [blogs.sfweekly.com]
A rousing and singable song – would have made a most original and entertaining entry into the competition. What a shame.
Write a comment…What about the Shillaly Brother’s “Pop?” [blogs.sfweekly.com]
Write a comment…What about the Shillaly Brother’s “Pop?”
A system of having every voter vote on every song with a number (instead of a ranking) and then having a minimum score required for a nomination, results in an incentive for each voter to give a “10” to the songs they really like, and a “6” to everything else. With no public scrunity or disclosure there’s no reason to do anything else. This likely results in all the scores being suppressed and only the most universally popular songs squeezing through.
With a numeric rating system (instead of a ranking) there is an incentive for each voter to give a “10” to the songs they are pulling for, and a “6” to everything else (so their individual vote actually has some impact). This likely results in all songs being weighed down by the voters that wanted something different. As a result only the most uniformly popular songs get a high enough rating. Not surprising that we got 2 songs from animated films and lots of interesting stuff got passed over…
This is a disgrace and the Music Branch should be forced to re do the vote. Two songs? Vs. NINE Best Pictures? Terrible.
I’m still confused by only two nominees. It’s hard for me to believe that the Music branch was low balling EVERY song that came through?! And at minimum, this would have been a great way to add star power to a lackluster, long show…smh
Sadly, I think the Oscars long ago stopped caring about the music portion of the show. Their treatment of music is shabby all around.
Incredulous. Rescind. Melinda, before you lecture the academy, you might want to improve your understanding of basic English vocabulary.
Mary j blige should have been nominated and won that category. SMH
Mary j blige should have been nominated and won that category. SMH
Because MJB didn’t make a song like pimps and hoes like 36 mafia that’s why she wasn’t nominated. Oscars normally reward blacks for stereotypical roles and songs. We need to stop checking for their accolades and cherish our own. We don’t need their approval.
I think EVERYONE should go here: [www.oscars.org]
and send a note saying how discouraged you are that Mary J. didn’t get a nomination. (Or your other favorite.) How idiotic of the Academy… Let’s at least try to be relevant.
How idiotic. I think everyone should visit this addy and send a note telling the Academy they screwed up leaving out Mary J. Blige! (Or your favorite). SHAMEFUL! oscars.org/contact/general.html
The music branch of the Academy is run by old has been and want to be composers. It is time for attrition.
I respect the Academy and their criteria. And that is what is frustrating. On the surface it would seem as though there were more songs which fit their demanding criteria but the were overlooked. It would be interesting to hear their side of the story instead of just staying quiet and having everyone guessing, questioning and criticizing their judgement.
This is a category a lot of black people could win in, so now they don’t even nominate mainstream or all the songs they could.
No, because all blacks have to do is play a crooked cop,angry black woman,black woman having sex with an older racist man “coughs” halle berry,ghetto mama like monique,and again make a song about pimps and hoes like three 6 mafia did.
Unbelievable!!! As Mary J. Blige stated very unfair!
“Lay Your Head Down” from Albert Nobbs, features in the main body of the movie and is based on the main music cue in the movie. Won the satellite award for best song. Got nominated for a Golden Globe, and gets snubbed by the Academy. I don’t get it? This song should of been nominated.