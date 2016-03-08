What do Tuco from ‘Breaking Bad’ & Larry David have in common?

03.08.16

In my review of last night's outstanding Better Call Saul, I noted a very obvious similarity between Tuco Salamanca's “lie detector” and the stink eye that Larry David gives people on Curb Your Enthusiasm when he suspects they're not telling the truth. I assumed the Internet would provide a mash-up of the two by morning, and I was proven right. Enjoy:

