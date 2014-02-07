What does it mean if Will Smith turns down ‘Independence Day 2’?

Without Will Smith, what is “Independence Day”?
That’s the question Fox is facing now as they decide how to move forward with their sequel that they are planning to release on July 4 weekend of 2016, at least according to the report today that Will Smith has finally and officially passed on participating in the film.
Actually, Fleming builds in a little wiggle room at the end of the piece, making me wonder why report it again if this still isn’t the absolute final total end result decision. Roland Emmerich has stayed busy in the blockbuster game over the last 20 years (has it really been that long?), but he and Dean Devlin did not remain paired in those films. Fox brought them back together to develop a possible sequel/reboot for what is, at heart, a fairly generic premise. Big alien ships roll in. Lots of people get worried. Stuff blows up. Good guys fight back. The aliens don’t win. Will Smith was a member of a big ensemble when they made the first film, and while “Bad Boys” certain surprised people in terms of how well it worked, it didn’t make him a giant bankable movie star. What worked in his favor in “Independence Day” was that he basically got to be himself, all swagger and charm, and punch an alien in the face.
I’d argue that in the first film, both Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman were bigger movie stars. Goldblum had been the MVP in “Jurassic Park” by being the guy with all the great lines who was smarter than everyone else, and in “Independence Day,” they really challenged expectations by casting him as the guy with all the great lines who was smarter than everyone else. Smith popped out of that film because he was hungry and he was ready and he took full advantage of every moment he had. “Men In Black” was his reward for “Independence Day,” and he’s never looked back. Goldblum, on the other hand, has continued to have the same character career with occasional moments of increased heat, and I think audiences would enjoy seeing him back in the same role for this sequel. Besides, isn’t he the one that actually beat the aliens? Don’t you think they’d be looking for that human in particular?
Oddly, we are at the first moment in his career where Will Smith is no longer enough to guarantee a film’s opening. While I think he could easily headline another monster hit, I don’t think he is enough to make that happen anymore. “Men In Black 3” seemed to land on an audience that really didn’t remember the first film, and “After Earth” not only failed, it failed because of Will Smith and the audience’s reaction to Jaden being the lead. It was a personal rejection. I don’t think “Winter’s Tale” is in any danger of turning that around, and there’s nothing coming from Smith that would suggest to me that him turning this film down is because he’s “too big” for it. I think the opposite is true. I think he’s afraid to be seen as someone who is coasting only on the past.
Then again, “Bad Boys 3” is in the works, so maybe he just plain doesn’t want to do this.
Jamie Vanderbilt, who worked with Emmerich on “White House Down,” has been working on two scripts for this, reportedly. One is with Smith’s character, one is without. The fact that they can do that and it doesn’t really impact the film one way or another would indicate they don’t really need him. If you can imagine a draft without him, then how key can he really be to the story you’re telling?
You tell me, folks… do you really want a sequel to this movie? Or does this seem like Fox worrying about an anniversary date instead of the actual movie they’re making?
Nope. No, sir. Doesn’t need a sequel.
The great thing about Independence Day was that it was made in an era when every blockbuster film didn’t necessarily need a sequel. It had a satisfying ending; it didn’t purposely leave a bunch of dangling threads so there would be room for more chapters. (If the movie was made today, it would be 95 minutes of setup and then end on the scene of the alien ships arriving.) So I don’t know what kind of sequel you could even make to it. Are we that interested in this group of characters that we want to follow them into further adventures?
Bottom line– Emmerich is a hack and the first film was pretty bad only because it captured the zeitgeist. I expect any sequel, with or without Smith, to do worse than MIB3 and pretty much land with a dud. What little did work in the first film is forgotten or not cared about, and in addition to it not being a very good film, it’s also really dated at this point. I think that’s the reason Smith doesn’t want to go near it… the last thing he needs is another unnecessary sequel further poisoning his cache like After Earth did.
Damn our inability to edit comments here… I meant to type “only DID WELL because it captured the zeitgeist.”
Very well put. After laying his first real financial dud in the most successful career in Hollywood history by working with M Knight, Will Smith doesn’t feel compelled to roll the dice again with Emerich.
I agree with everything you said except for MIB3. I thought it was actually quite good and I think it did well critically and financially.
I also quite liked MIB3. Maybe my expectations were appropriately low to begin with.
The problem with all of Emmerich’s movies is that they don’t age well. ID4 has a pretty good build up. The aliens’ arrival is effectively awe inspiring and creepy. Once the guns start shooting, the story devolves into a pastiche of cliche.
Having said that, there is something elegant about a sequel that takes place decades later because that’s how long it would take aliens to send reinforcements. But that’s about as interesting as the premise gets for me.
Randy Quaid comes back as a Borg-type resurrected Frankenstein alien leader…
I’m throwin’ out diamonds here. Run with it.
You wouldn’t have to even pay him. Just tell Quaid it’s a documentary.
Does ANYONE honestly want a sequel? Who cares?
I really like Will Smith, but he makes too many safe choices with his movies and that movie star ego gets in the way of his ability to star in great material. His rejection of Django Unchained is the most recent example of that, where he turned down the role because he wanted to kill the bad guy, and his watering down of great scripts with I Am Legend and Hancock until they were a carbon copy of everything that came before it.
Who gives a shit about Will Smith? Honestly?
Just slap a bunch of B-list actors in there and deal with the second wave. Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum don’t need to be there either. All new cast! You’re right, this is a generic idea. It’s been filmed on the cheap 1000 times since the damn thing came out. Who gives a shit who plays in it? Slaving a film series to one or more group of characters when you don’t have to is fucking stupid. It certainly did “Alien” no goddamn favors.
I want to see a sequel that takes place 100 years later, where humanity has been preparing for the inevitable return, building on reverse-engineered alien tech. That could be something special. Who really needs President Will Smith basically playing Bill Pullman’s character?
Haven’t seen this movie in years does it even hold up?
I’ve become increasingly tired of studio desperation wearing the costume of “big event giving the people what they want.” I don’t think anyone necessarily wants this…other than Fox which has just lost its biggest sci-fi franchise to Disney. So I could not care less if Smith was or wasn’t in it because I could not care less about these projects themselves.
Why are they making a sequel to Independence Day in the first place? I can’t think of a more definitively mid-90’s movie if I tried, and it hasn’t really stuck in the imaginations of moviesgoers despite how much money it made (unlike, say, Star Wars, which was kept alive by books and comics and toys and countless other merchandise so that a generation sixteen years removed from Return Of The Jedi was still anxious to see Phantom Menace). Is anyone really going to care at this point? Even Will Smith’s box-office reign is officially over. A sequel should have come out by the year 2000 at the very least.
Funny you should mention Star Wars. I remember some idiot in a commercial or a promo segment coming out of ID4 and proclaiming “Move over Star Wars, you’ve just been dethroned!”
I was quite a fan of ID4 back then and even I thought that was a ridiculous comparison to make. Turns out history agreed.
I’ve never liked anything Roland Emmerich has done. He’s like Michael Bay with a bit more restraint. So I couldn’t care less about a sequel.
Let’s be honest. With any sequel, actors from the first film are automatically a consideration for the second film. They bring familiarity to the unknown. With regards to a sequel, the real question that needs asking is “do you really care about what happens next?” With regards to ID2, the obvious answer is ‘no’. ID was a textbook ensemble cast film. What made it such a blockbuster was it’s ‘shock value’. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see big ass alien flying saucers blowing up buildings and leveling entire cities? Bottom line – you don’t make a sequel if nobody cares. A spin-off…maybe… Will Smith knows this. Why else do you think he hasn’t done ‘I, Robot 2 – Me, Robot’? Or ‘Even Wilder, Wild West’? Any others I’m missing?
Three genre hits that begged for sequels with great final scenes: Halloween, Back To The Future, The Matrix. Each had two sequels with the involvement of the creators. Look how they came out.
Even with Will Smith I just can’t see the movie being as big as it was in ’96. This is a different era where the only movies to have that kind of success are usually superhero movies or things with heavy built in brand names (Pirates of the Caribbean). Now its true the first movie was a massive hit but no one is really clamoring for a sequel.
Smith isn’t the star he used to be but he is still the biggest star involved. Goldblum was the true lead of the movie but he has been off the radar for a long time, I haven’t seen him in anything since Law and Order. He’s pretty much unknown to mainstream audiences. I can’t even think why Bill Pullman would even be in the movie. He definitely can’t be President 20 years later.
W/o Smith I’m assuming they’ll try and find another A list name to make up for his character skipping out on this one.
It was a good “B” movie film & had some great special effects for it’s time. As 20 years have passed, none of the main characters need to be in the sequel, I hope it’s just a good movie. It would be interesting seeing the aliens return to find out that mankind has developed the alien technologies to rebuild the cities and have pollution free energies etc…not sure how it would a good film though.
Now a District 9 sequel…that would be interesting.
Who cares if will does or not He’s b- movie boy anyway!
Every one is intitled to their opinion but while Independance day was great for it’s time, the tension between Goldblum and Smith was distracting for me. Should a sequel be made. A twenty five year extension in time span would call for an entirely new cast. Recently I began work on a fifth book in a five book sequal I’m working on and I realized that book two should be book three and am working on a book to shuffel between book one and book two, making it a six book set. When you go back to a time or go forward to a time, unless you are writing complete fiction where anything can happen, at least the fragments of the original concept must be in play or you lose the natural flow of a piece. A ID seqel could work if the writers give us a reason to be just as worried about aliens as the original. Good luck.