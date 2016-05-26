There’s Only One Place You’ll Be Able to Buy Gal Gadot’s Shiny New Wonder Woman Barbie

Mattel has created several Wonder Woman Barbie dolls over the years because the Amazon Princess is an icon. But they've just revealed a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive version of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and something looks different.

First off, in case you're thinking “I've already seen a Batman v Superman Wonder Woman Barbie,” you're absolutely right. Here that is:

But why stop there when you can produce another, fancier version to make fans fight over at SDCC? USA Today revealed the exclusive writing:

A Wonder Woman Barbie, based on Gal Gadot's superheroine from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, will be available as an exclusive collectible (priced at 80 bucks) from Mattel at the annual nerd fest Comic-Con July 20-24 in San Diego.

It's very cool looking, but that's certainly not the outfit Gadot was wearing in Batman v Superman. For one, it's, uh, colorful, but it also features a cape, a longer skirt, and (I think) a different shield. Of course, it also doesn't say she comes with badass, monster-kicking action, but that goes without saying.

This Wonder Woman, as well as Mattel's other SDCC exclusives, will apparently be available for preorder on June 17 at MattyCollector.com. However, if they're sticking with last year's rules, you must be able to pick up your pre-order at the convention.

