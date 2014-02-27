What effect will Harold Ramis’ passing have on ‘Ghostbusters 3’

Ramis co-wrote the first two “Ghostbusters” films with Dan Aykroyd, and also starred as Dr. Egon Spengler. The third installment has been discussed for years, but still hasn”t begun production; Ramis handed the writing duties to The Office scribes Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who reportedly crafted a script that involved new characters taking over for the original ‘Busters. who would have cameo appearances.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramis” passing will lead to a bit of a rewrite, but not a complete overhaul. “There will be some repercussions,” THR”s insider said. “He was always great to bounce something off of, and that will certainly be missed,” the source continued. “But it won”t affect the script.”
At this point, “Ghostbusters 3” isn”t expected to start shooting this year, although there have been reports that the new film will star Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.
i another that hopes sony goes forward without them i too see them now as obstacles that are holding this great reboot back i am so tired of the original characters i loved the extreme GB which is a prequel of what new busters would be like and which the show was very great except fpr it being to dark for kids.
this reboot needs to happen sony sees that new characters to this franchise so way over due the new so called GB3 is gonna be like new trek movies with what i herd did very well, even if you dont like or agree with the new trek stuff, it did bring in a hole new fans so styling ghostbusters the same way (but this time the actors would be playing new characters and not just remaking kirk and spock) is the best way lets get on with this already, scrap the GB3 idea take whats left from the script recreate a hole new idea from ramis/egon’s death that in the end will require 4 – 5 new busters to take the mantel after the remaining originals walk away,
this is what happens when you wait way too long when a hole reboot is what has been needed from the start, Ramis’s death could be what makes this happen it could be what the story is about, i know if i was in sony i would run the story after egons death would make for a big emotional funeral scene, which would also bring everyone together that scene would be the making point of the entire movie.
i think now most everyone can agree that this needs to happen dedicating to Harold Ramis a.k.a Egon Spengler that also can become a hole new franchise that doesnt involve the originals because it would be about the new characters i am so ready for this R.I.P. ramis