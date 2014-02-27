What effect will Harold Ramis’ passing have on ‘Ghostbusters 3’

(CBR) When Harold Ramis passed away earlier this week at the age of 69, he left behind an influential comedy filmography. From “Animal House” and “Caddyshack” to “Stripes” and “Groundhog Day”, the writer-director-actor contributed a great deal to making people laugh. But there”s one project still in the works that many have been wondering about in the wake of the sad news: “Ghostbusters 3”.

Ramis co-wrote the first two “Ghostbusters” films with Dan Aykroyd, and also starred as Dr. Egon Spengler. The third installment has been discussed for years, but still hasn”t begun production; Ramis handed the writing duties to The Office scribes Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who reportedly crafted a script that involved new characters taking over for the original ‘Busters. who would have cameo appearances.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramis” passing will lead to a bit of a rewrite, but not a complete overhaul. “There will be some repercussions,” THR”s insider said. “He was always great to bounce something off of, and that will certainly be missed,” the source continued. “But it won”t affect the script.”

At this point, “Ghostbusters 3” isn”t expected to start shooting this year, although there have been reports that the new film will star Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

