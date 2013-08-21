This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?
At the turn of the millennium things were looking up for actor Dougray Scott. He had been hand selected by Tom Cruise to be the villain in the anxiously awaited sequel to the megastar’s 1996 blockbuster “Mission: Impossible” and he was all set to follow that up with what might have been a breakout role as Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s big screen adaptation of the X-Men comic book series. But when the production schedule of “Mission: Impossible II” went long, Singer had to make a snap decision and settled on an unknown by the name of Hugh Jackman.
What if Dougray Scott had played Wolverine in “X-Men” and not Hugh Jackman?
Three things that might not have happened:
1. We could have been robbed of one of the finest Oscar telecasts in history. That would be the one held in early 2009 celebrating the films of 2008 (the year “Slumdog Millionaire” dominated the scene). Oscars producer Laurence Mark and director Bill Condon tapped Jackman to host that year, a very unique choice but one with a bit of synergy, seeing as “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” was set to open two months later. Without an already extensive history with the franchise (and therefore, without such a film to “promote” by his presence on the show), would Jackman have still been picked? Maybe at some point along the way, since he got his start as a song and dance man on stage after all. But it’s highly unlikely this would have been the year and we’d have been robbed of one of the best hosts the typically taxing telecast has ever seen.
2. Hugh Jackman would have seen a very different start to his career. Getting your start as Wolverine in an “X-Men” movie, of all things, pretty much sets you on a fanboy path from the start. But coming off of musical performances in shows like “Oklahoma!” and “The Boy from Oz,” it seems a stretch to think that, without this serendipity, Jackman would have launched onto the movie scene in such a populist sort of film. So would we have even ever really seen him in things like “Swordfish” or “Van Helsing?” It’s possible he would have landed in, and maybe stuck with, more prestigious projects like “Les Misérables” and, well, “The Prestige.”
3. Scott’s “what if” career still wouldn’t have mirrored Jackman’s real one. It’s tough to say this with any certainty because, as a result of missing out on such a high profile role, Scott didn’t necessarily get a chance to choose from the same projects Jackman did (more on that below). When you look at Scott’s career, you don’t exactly see similar choices being made throughout. He probably wouldn’t have gone on to be the heartthrob/romantic comedy “star” that Jackman became, though he obviously would have had a much bigger, or at least more popularly recognizable, career on his own terms if he had been fitted for the claws.
Three things that might have happened:
1. Hugh Jackman would definitely still be a big deal. No matter how he was going to get his start, I think it’s pretty clear he was made for this business. He has the charisma and inner light of a full-on movie star, and if it wasn’t going to be “X-Men” that launched him onto the map, I have every confidence that it would have been something else. It might have been something less overt without the pop culture trappings, but we were always going to know this guy’s work on the big screen.
2. It goes without saying, Scott’s opportunities would have been much different. This ties in with the note above, but when you’re Hugh Jackman and you spark in a superhero movie that makes decent bank, you suddenly have such variety as “Kate & Leopold” and “The Fountain” and “Real Steel” to choose from. Scott never saw that big a door open for him, but if he had played the most exciting character in the first film adaptation of the X-Men comic book series, you can bet it would have been a different story. Whether he would have made good on the opportunity, we’ll never know, but he certainly would have had a different pile of scripts on his desk.
3. People might care about “Mission: Impossible II” a little more? Sure, John Woo’s is largely considered the weakest of the franchise, but it had its fans in 2000. After all — OMG! — it was the MTV Movie Award winner for Best Movie! But it feels mostly forgotten, perhaps willfully, in the 13 years since its release. However, I’m betting that it would have taken on a whole new curiosity factor with kids today talking about, “Hey, you know that guy that played Wolverine? He was a bad guy in a ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie! With Tom Cruise! Seriously!” And now I feel old.
Did history work out for the best?
Yes. Hugh Jackman is always a great cheerleader for his movies and that’s been particularly the case on the “X-Men” franchise. He could have just shown up, done the work and moved on to the next thing, but being who he is, he never stops taking it seriously and he always serves as a wonderful steward for the character of Wolverine. I’m sure Dougray Scott would have been committed, too, but the charismatic spark Jackman has afforded really means a lot. And it’s interesting to note that a respected actor launched onto the scene in a superhero movie that came at the dawn of a decade that would eventually be bursting at the seams with similar brand product.
I am very disappointed with most of Hugh Jackman’s film choices . With the box office successes of the X-Men & Wolverine movies , you would think Hugh would be more selective . He could have a Matt Damon and Ryan Gosling type of career , but he chooses to do the most schlockiest of movies – Real Steel , Butter , Swordfish , Van Helsing , Deception , etc…. Hugh shares the same agent with Matt Damon. You would think his agent would advise him to take on better roles. Jackman turned down Chicago ( he regrets turning down ) , and he developed and turned down the great lead role in Drive . If Hugh had created a smart & interesting film career , he probably would have won the Oscar this year.
Sad but true. Other than The Prestige, The Fountain, and Les Miserables, his choices have been lacking to say the lest. I hope the forthcoming Prisoners signals the direction of his career onward. That having been said, the guy clearly is talented. He has also won two Tony awards and an Emmy, which just showcases his talent.
Real Steel was a great family movie though. It may not have been high art, but it shouldn’t be lumped inot the loser pile. Butter was a low budget minor role that let him do something different and was an odd choice but not a horrible one.
He wouldn’t have been right for Drive and Chicago would have been seen as him leaning to hard on his theater roots at that time when he wasn’t really established yet (though he would have been great).
The others are tough to defend.
I wouldn´t be so dramatic. Hugh himself said that you can get a few good movies but a great movie can appear once in a decade. That some actors keep doing “serious dramas” in order to just get noticed by the Academy doesn´t mean they are good. Or that those movies are good. Matt Damon picked a few unlucky projects himself and many and many “serious” actors had a few missteps along the way. I don´t think that except Van Helsing, Hugh did some really bad movie (OK, maybe with Deception but it was a troubled and fortunately forgotten project). And even that Van Helsing is loved by some for just being a silly action movie. Real Steel is actually a great, touching, feel good family movie that gets better with each viewing. Kate and Leopold is just a romantic movie, not great but not bad either AND it got him his first GG nomination. Swordfish may be a little silly, looking back, but I know people who like it as well (as do I). And since 2008, he didn´t have a bad movie. Australia did not do as well as others but how many “anticipated potential Oscar contenders” you see every year and how many of them actually succeeds? The Prestige, The Fountain, those are movies that new fans keep finding and going back to them (The Prestige is considered as the best Nolan´s movie by many movie fans) and the last Wolverine was really, really good andHugh was praised for it. With Les Miz and Prisoners, I don´t think anybody doubts about his abilities. At least not those who really *care* and can appreciate a good talent when they see one.
What would have happened?
Scott wouldn’t have become as big a star as Jackman so Fox wouldn’t be obsessed with keeping him on the payroll, and because of this we wouldn’t still be stuck with Singer’s bland version of the X-Men characters FOURTEEN YEARS later, not to mention X-Men movies that are really just about Wolverine.
You must be a young person who wants everything rebooted ad nauseum, eh? X1, X2, and First Class are perfectly good movies.
Yes, and now compare and contrast those movies with Marvel’s Avenger’s films, HELLBOY and THE DARK KNIGHT.
Now, add the special effects we’ve seen in movies such as the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Transformers and PACIFIC RIM.
Along with the inventiveness given by Neill Blomkamp and Christopher Nolan in their stories and world design.
Finally, think back when you were a child, or even as an adult, and remember the things you could come up with just in your own head.
Now, do the “X-Men” we’ve been getting for the last fourteen years really measure up?
Its ironic that the one franchise that desperately needs to be rebooted, is the one that won’t.
F.y.i. I’m not a “young person”, I’m an adult who grew up in the eighties who remembers when movies were made to leave the audience in awe.
Quite frankly I think the bigger picture of the Scott/Jackman switch isn’t whether or not Scott would’ve been as big of a star, because I don’t think that he would have, to say the least, but whether or not the X-Men movies would even be what they are without Jackman’s presence as that character. Quite frankly, I think the first one is rather dull, poorly written and cheap-looking and without the revelation of Jackman as Wolverine I think it’s a scrap-pile superhero film. I don’t think the franchise would have had any of its longevity without Jackman in that role.
Wolverine is hardly an automatic starmaking role. Had Scott played the part, he would probably at best have a career on the level of Famke Jansen, james Marsden, and Anna Paquin.
Anna Paquin does have an Oscar on her mantle
sure, but you wouldn’t by any stretch of the imagination call her a movie star.
Correct, I wouldn’t. But if people saw her, and not just the True Blood crowd, they could say her name far quicker than Jansen’s or Marsden’s.
Getting pretty sidetracked here, but I’d definitely consider Marsden better known than Paquin
You don’t mention 2008’s Australia – Another Baz Luhrman “Great Gatsby” type of film that should have been great and isn’t. Only the acting talents of Jackman and Kidman save that fun if messed up movie. One thing Hugh’s fans have learned to look for are the moments of pure gold that only a great actor can deliver. It doesn’t really matter which movie, you can depend on those instants of perfection. As mentioned by others Prestige, Les Mierables, and the Fountain stand out. Now if Prisoners will only open the door to even greater roles.
Does it say more about this guy’s career or my film knowledge that I’ve never heard of Dougray Scott?
This has been my go-to example of how the X-Men movies (and serious comic films in general) could’ve been strangled in their crib, saved only because John Woo went so over schedule. I’ve never been impressed by Scott’s work, so this was a bullet dodged like what if they hadn’t been able to reshoot Back To The Future with Michael J. Fox or what if Peter Jackson hadn’t realized at the last moment that he’d miscast Aragorn?
Dougray Scott’s only real hit before he did MI:2 was that “Ever After” movie. It’s possible that getting the Wolverine gig would’ve gotten Scott bigger roles but it only would’ve lasted a couple of years. Scott has had plenty of chances to resurrect his career in Hollywood but his career trajectory was nowhere Hugh Jackman’s. It’s possible Jackman’s career may have gone the path of Matthew Mcconaughey who got typecast for years as a romantic comedy leading man but Jackman was gonna be a household name in Hollywood X-Men or not.
Scott doesn’t work as Wolverine and the movie becomes yet another reminder that comic book movies don’t work. FOX let’s X-Men go back to Marvel and the summer of 2015 brings X-Men vs. The Avengers to the big screen.
No Hugh Jackman would have meant no this: [www.youtube.com]
Great concept for a series of articles!!! There are a lot of instances I can think of… Look forward to the rest of these
Yea I’ve been saying this for years… I don’t know there’s any way that Scott doesn’t loathe Tom Cruise to the point of wishing him dismay before he goes to sleep every night lol
Things that go without saying should not be said.
I love Mission Impossible 2 – its by far my favorite in the series
How nice to see a male reporter praise Jackman, and I agree that his hosting that Oscar show is the best Oscar show that I have ever seen.