This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?
In 2004, NBC announced a plan for the orderly transition of “Tonight Show” power between Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien for 2009. Everybody seemed happy. But there were two catches: The first? Jay Leno didn’t actually want to leave and Jay Leno was still ruling his time period and making NBC lots of money. So Jeff Zucker came up with a brilliant idea: Five nights a week of “The Jay Leno Show” airing at 10 p.m. Leaving out the irrelevance of Saturdays, NBC has 18 hours of primetime and they decided to give five of ’em to Jay Leno. The theory was that original episodes of “The Jay Leno Show” might not beat originals on ABC or CBS, but they would do OK and then perform even better against inevitable repeats. It did not work out that way. After nearly 18 million people tuned in for the premiere, the numbers dwindled rapidly and, by winter, the audience was under 5 million. With Conan O’Brien struggling on “The Tonight Show,” NBC had to pull the plug on “The Jay Leno Show,” send Jay back to 11:35 and, refusing a demotion to 12:05, Conan O’Brien left the network. Rarely has a network worked so hard to bottom out. But…
What if NBC hadn’t given the 10 p.m. hour to Jay Leno?
Three things that wouldn’t have happened:
1) NBC would have been magically fixed. Because “The Jay Leno Show” was one of the great disasters in broadcasting history, it’s become a convenient scapegoat or centerpiece for all “Look how pathetic NBC is” mockery. The point that’s worth remembering is that NBC was only considering five nights a week of Leno (and Oprah before that) because of how dire the network straits were. Check out NBC’s 2008-2009 schedule and you get ignominious duds like “Knight Rider,” “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Kath & Kim” and “Crusoe,” plus slightly more defensible (but no more successful) failures like “Kings.” NBC was essentially cleaning house in 2009-2010 and the network never could have afforded to launch another five new dramas even on the off chance that one might have been magical, so what you’d have gotten instead of five hours of Leno was lots and lots of Howie Mandel, with and without briefcases. In that circumstance, NBC would have burnt America out on Howie Mandel, which probably would have changed the fate and fortunes of “AGT.” But Jay Leno is *not* the reason NBC sucked in 2009-2010. Or not the only reason.
2) The Team Conan pity party and tour. This could have gone either way. Conan O’Brien was doing good work on “The Tonight Show,” but the ratings were plummeting. Maybe NBC lets Conan plummet for a while and, eventually, when he has to be relieved of his duties, nobody could claim that he got a bum deal. That means no #TeamCoco hipsters and no sold-out nationwide tour and no “Conan” on TBS, at least not immediately, which would have also probably reduced TBS’ comedy footprint and may or may not have meant no “Cougar Town” or the various comedy originals, because TBS might not have wanted to pair those shows with George Lopez. OR ELSE… Audiences might have discovered that Conan was producing a good show and “The Tonight Show” might have rebounded from its slump. Neither of those things could happen with Leno waiting in the wings and licking his chops.
3) “Southland” goes to TNT. We can speculate all day about which NBC bubble dramas died because the network was giving five hours to Jay Leno. “Life” and “Medium” are the two dramas that maybe might have stuck around a little longer if NBC had had more real estate. You could also go to NBC’s development from that spring and highlight one or two dramas — Katee Sackoff’s “Lost & Found,” maybe? — which, under different circumstances, might have looked promising. But “Southland”? That’s a sure thing. NBC gave the police drama an early pick-up, then scheduled it for a nebulous Friday home, delayed it and finally cancelled it because there just wasn’t a place for it anymore. Without “The Jay Leno Show,” “Southland” would have stuck around on NBC for at least another year. Probably its ratings would have continued to dwindle and it would have been cancelled. However, with a two-year track record, there’s almost no chance TNT would have thought “Southland” was worth rescuing. So if you loved the last two or three seasons of “Southland,” thank Jay Leno.
Three things that might have happened:
1) A series of Jay Leno specials become surprisingly successful for NBC. It’s 2013 and NBC is under six months from another late-night changeover and, once again, NBC is talking about wanting Jay Leno to remain around. What if, in 2008, NBC had said to Jay, “We’d like you to be a regular part of our schedule, but not *this* regular”? What if NBC had, for example, given Jay Leno a single week of primetime specials in December, a “Jay Leno and NBC Celebrate Christmas” Week, featuring Jay’s old “Tonight Show” bits and visits from his favorite stars, all set to air in a week with reduced original programming from the other networks. If 18 million people tuned in for the start of “The Jay Leno Show,” maybe a special Christmas week would have averaged… 10 million? That’s a big success for NBC and it ends without Jay outstaying his welcome. Maybe NBC gives Jay another week in February. Or, better still, the network waits til May. In the interim, Jay behaves himself and helps to encourage Conan on “The Tonight Show.” Maybe Jay Leno Specials become something that viewers actually begin to look forward to and become key pillars of NBC’s programming, without overstaying their welcome. Jay gets full creative control over those specials and he’s happy. NBC gets reasonable ratings and NBC is happy. Conan doesn’t get kneecapped and he’s happy. Everybody’s happy!
2) Jimmy Kimmel becomes the new face of TBS comedy. With FOX always casually rumbling about branching into the late-night business, Leno-to-FOX has always made sense, except for to FOX affiliates, who enjoy the ability to set their schedules, particularly when it comes to syndicated programming. [It’s part of why Leno didn’t go to FOX in 2009 and part of why Conan O’Brien didn’t go to FOX in 2010.] But what if ABC, getting itchy about the 11:30 slot, decided to sign Leno to a mind-bogglingly large contract in 2009, claiming that he would be priming the time slot for a Kimmel arrival in 2014. Suppose Kimmel, who has always seemed to be a Team Anybody But Jay advocate decided he didn’t want to be ABC’s after-dark second banana and went looking for new digs. And suppose that TBS viewed Kimmel as being like a more available version of Conan O’Brien and signed him and used him to squeeze George Lopez out. Yeah. Probably wouldn’t change things very much.
3) Showtime’s “Homeland” is a horrible dud. Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, creators of the new Showtime drama “Homeland,” want Damian Lewis to play suspicious POW Nicholas Brody. However, with “Life” on the bubble for a fourth season on NBC, the producers of “Showtime” go to their second choice. And their third choice. And their fourth choice. Rhys Ifans, Paul Bettany and even Dougray Scott all flirt with the drama, but ultimately decide not to do it. In desperation, Gordon and Gansa cast Stuart Townsend. With a pilot driven by Claire Danes’ strong lead performance, Showtime orders “Homeland” to series, but it becomes increasingly clear that Danes lacks a quality scene partner and critics immediately turn on the drama. Gordon and Gansa kill Brody off in the first season finale, but it’s too late and “Homeland” is cancelled.
Did history work out for the best?
It depends on how you look at it. If you figure that NBC’s primetime roster was doomed anyway, the failure of “The Jay Leno Show” was like an enema, flushing out the system and letting NBC recharge. If you figure that Conan O’Brien was never TRULY going to be successful as a “Tonight Show” host, “The Jay Leno Show” helped keep Jay in the wings and allowed him to return to his 11:35 gig, where he’s been a fairly reliable winner for several years, leading into a transition to Jimmy Fallon which, in theory, might be smoother. By those standards, you can pretend that “The Jay Leno Show” worked out well for NBC and that, as failures go, at least it wasn’t expensive. Heck, NBC executives may still be claiming that “The Jay Leno Show” was profitable and it may even be true. But that ignores the severe damage that “The Jay Leno Show” did to NBC’s brand, damage that has yet to be repaired several years later. It also ignores the damage the gambit did to NBC’s relationships within the creative community. In fact, several years later, NBC’s haul of new, bona fide hits is still limited to “The Voice.” So maybe history did, indeed, work out for the best, but that’s “the best” in quotation marks. Nothing in the past decade has worked out for an unqualified “the best” for NBC.
What ripples can you imagine stemming from NBC deciding *not* to give Jay Leno the 10 p.m. hour for an entire fall?
I feel like Life would’ve been canceled anyway and I liked Life
Same. I think a third season could have been great though, as some of S2’s problems involved aspects out of the producers’ control, like Sarah Shahi’s pregnancy.
Y’all may totally be right about “Life” getting cancelled anyway… But these articles are speculative fiction, so… In my world it survived!
-Daniel
I think the TBS deal probably means this was never a realistic possibility but there’s a part of me that wonders that if Conan’s run on the Tonight Show had ended because its ratings were a trainwreck without the Jay at 10 thing if Conan wouldn’t have eventually moved on to doing something else in another format. If, as Dan suggests, Leno might have gone to ABC and Kimmel to TBS then that might have left Conan without a chair when the music stopped.
Personally, as someone who counts “Homer goes to College” as maybe the funniest episode of television ever, I might just be rooting for that though. Whenever happen on Conan on TBS it’s funny but it’s also a little depressing. Admittedly, I’m not a late night guy in general(I like Letterman’s detachment from it and some of Fallon’s viral things have been fun) but to see someone as creative as Conan doing terrible monologues and ok comedy sketches for 17+ years just seems like a complete waste.
NBC would have definitely kept Southland, Medium and My Name Is Earl (likely opening up a 2nd comedy block somewhere). I doubt Life would have been renewed, its S2 ratings were pretty terrible (the retool and horrible scheduling didn’t help).
NBC would almost certainly be doing better, if not well. They would have had more at-bats in 2009-10 and more veterans in 2010-11. More shows that perform better. Their comedies would almost certainly be far healthier.
Leno would have undoubtedly gone to ABC. Who knows what would have happened to Kimmel?
It wasn’t the cause of all of NBC’s problems but it’s really hard to argue that The Jay Leno Show wasn’t disastrous for NBC. Cutting that much programming at once hurt them, and it created a ripple effect in the following seasons where they weren’t able to develop shows to fill the schedule holes left by it.
I’m running on this theory that what Fox is doing right now with Idol/X-Factor is mirroring what happened at NBC with Leno and at ABC with Millionaire. In both cases the networks tanked their drama development for multiple seasons in order to fill 1/4 of their schedules with a hit (or what they thought would be a hit). Granted, Idol has a been a bigger hit than either of those shows, but Fox’s drama development for the last decade almost has been awful. Since Bones, the only Drama they’ve aired for more than 50 episodes was Fringe, and even it needed to move to Fridays to air as many episodes as it did. The Following is a legitimate hit for now, but it’s limited by its episode count and non-repeatability. And none of their dramas for this year seem to be really break out hits (though it’s too early to tell), but I just have this vision of Fox in three years with X-Factor pulling down a 1.4, Idol at 1.9, Bones in its 12th season, and they’ll be in last place, launching four new dramas again.
I don’t quite get what everyone’s problem is w/ Stuart Townsend. Mostly cause I’ve never watched anything w/ Stuart Townsend (came close to checking in on Night Stalker ’05, but CSI kiboshed that plan). Can someone tell me why Stuart Townsend is a bad actor?
Hey hey hey. What did Stuart Townsend ever did to you! He may an opinionated pain in the a** but after 10 years of being Charlize Theron’s handbag, we never really see that much of him anyway.
Um, hes on The Neighbors!
Here’s the “what if” about the Leno debacle I’ve never seen answered well: What if instead of putting “The Jay Leno Show” on at 10 p.m. ET five nights a week, NBC had instead put it on at 8 p.m. ET?
One of the main reasons that Leno was quickly cancelled was because the local affiliates were up in arms about the show’s dwindling ratings hurting their late local newscasts, especially with fewer people sticking around for Conan since they had already had their late-night fix. So it was both a lead-in and lead-out killer for the newscasts, which are the affiliates’ main cash cow, while completely undermining “The Tonight Show” as the main late-night venue.
While it obviously had flaws, “The Jay Leno Show” could’ve been a better fit in the 8 p.m. ET hour, which is traditionally home to half-hour comedies, reality and family-friendly dramas. That would’ve still allowed NBC to plug its many schedule holes, while still letting it to try to develop dramas for the 10 p.m. ET hour. After all, the reason Southland never came back on the NBC schedule was that it was too dark/heavy for any timeslot before 10 p.m. ET, and Leno had taken over that real estate.
I’ve read Zucker saying that Leno didn’t want the 8 p.m. hour, but how hard did they really push that option when figuring out a place for Leno to stay at NBC? And after the 10 p.m. disaster was clear, shouldn’t they have tried the 8 p.m. move, which would’ve given Conan some time to see if he was viable without Jay’s show wrapping up just a half-hour before his own?
Thomas – The feeling was that “The Jay Leno Show” would be more compatible with what the affiliates wanted and then into Conan. Or at least that was the initial supposition, that Leno had an audience accustomed to watching him in the late evening and that that audience would be more attuned to his airing later rather than earlier. The feeling was also that NBC had more shows available to occupy those 8 p.m. slots, while the network had fewer bona fide 10 p.m. successes. Of course, this was also what permanently crippled “SVU,” which has never recovered from that shift from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Leno was, of course, not Zucker’s first choice when it came to the 8 p.m. strip-programming. He’d offered that to Oprah, who declined, a couple years earlier. So maybe Leno also thought 10 p.m. was more suited for him if 8 p.m. was more suited for Oprah.
It wasn’t gonna work no matter what they did, IMO…
-Daniel
Interesting, didn’t know about the Oprah effort, and had forgotten about the SVU collateral damage. Agree though that none of the moves would’ve likely worked, mostly because I think Conan’s humor was a poor fit for “The Tonight Show” audience no matter whether Leno was on the schedule or not. But Leno at 10 did him no favors IMO.
And the funny thing is I’m sure NBC and their affiliates wish they could get five million viewers today in the 10 p.m. hour as Leno was doing at his low point…
That’s the whole hilarious part of all this … NBC is drawing less viewers in the 10 pm hour now than they were with the Jay Leno Show a few years ago. Yet there’s been no affiliate revolt!
NBC is the architect of its own demise. They spent much of the 90’s and the early 00’s cancelling many shows year after year, because they didn’t draw quite as high numbers as their established hits, such as Friends, Frasier, Will and Grace, ER, Law & Order. They didn’t really try to groom any shows to replace their hits once they began to decline (and ultimately ended). Thus, once the mid 00’s hit, their schedule was suddenly a wasteland of unproven shows with no anchors. So now, we are stuck with the abysmal NBC of today until they can eventually dig themselves out of it (one can only hope).
I think the one aspect that this ‘what if’ fails to take into consideration is the fact that Conan’s ratings were effected by the Jay Leno Show.
Zucker signed Leno to a two-year contract that *guaranteed* the Jay Leno Show would remain on the air. The only reason he finally pulled the show is because it had such a disastrous effect on local newscasts that major affiliates were threatening to preempt it or even align with other networks.
Leno’s ratings were bad, giving the local newscasts a terrible lead-in, giving Conan a terrible lead-in.
Conan’s ratings had dipped during the summer months, prior to the launch of the Jay Leno Show, but that was expected (Jay’s ratings dipped after her took over for Johnny). But they got much, much worse after the Jay Leno Show debuted…he didn’t have a chance at that point.
Conan had Jay Leno as a lead-in for seventeen years! Then suddenly it was a problem?
You’re comparing apples to oranges. Jay was pulling dynamite ratings at 11:30, but LOUSY ratings at 10:00. As an 11:30 lead-in, he was great, but as a 10:00 lead-in, he was awful.
Or to clarify a little further, Jay was pulling dynamite ratings *for* 11:30, but lousy ratings *for* 10:00.
Leno and O’Brien were getting the same number of viewers in their new timeslots as in their old timeslots. It really didn’t come as a shock to me, considering both had established audiences thanks to being on the air for more than a decade. If NBC (and commentators on the late night fiasco) honestly believed that they would garner new viewers by moving up their shows to earlier in the evening, then they were kidding themselves. The public had already made up their minds about whether they liked or disliked the hosts. Sure, you’re going to get a ratings spike at the start due to curiosity, but it would quickly wane (and it did). Both Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien performed exactly as to be expected — they maintained their established audience despite being on TV earlier.
So, blaming Leno for O’Brien’s “poor” ratings is rather ridiculous. NBC concocted this whole fiasco which had no hope of ever being a success.
At least with the current changeover, there is a bit more optimism and hope. Jimmy Fallon is a relative newcomer to the late night scene, and has been growing in audience since his debut a few years ago. Therefore, it seems to me that they’re more likely to stick with Fallon long term (even if they hurt in the short term) than they were with O’Brien.
I think Conan had a lot of growth potential. His Tonight Show was inventive and unpredictable, like David Letterman’s best years. It wasn’t just a rehash of his Late Night format, and I think people would have truly warmed to it with time. I think his ratings would have been climbing if he had been enjoying a better lead-in, and it would have made it tougher to show him the door.
But I do think your point is well taken. The real reason Conan O’Brien is no longer hosting the Tonight Show is because his lawyers failed to include a time-slot guarantee into his contract. If he had been contractually obligated to an 11:30 show, this would have been a completely different story.
I don’t think it would have mattered if Conan O’Brien had a lead-in of 50 million viewers or only 5 million viewers. The vast majority of viewers tune into a talk show day after day because they like the host or the host’s style of presenting the show.
Conan O’Brien had been hosting Late Night for 16 years or so. He’s not exactly a relatively fresh or unknown comedian when he took over the Tonight Show. There’d been plenty of time for anyone to form an opinion about him long ago, as to their like or dislike of him. So, unless NBC was fine living with the status quo of him keeping the same audience level for the Tonight Show as he had with Late Night, it wasn’t really going to work out in the long run for him. You’re right that his Tonight Show was different from his Late Night (as a loyal viewer of his Late Night show, the Tonight Show was more neutered down version that lost much of his comedic wit). But Conan O’Brien was still running the show in both cases — still the same personality and style of delivery. Therefore, no matter what his lawyers could have done, I firmly believe he would have been shown the door sooner rather than later.
People’s viewing habits are pretty firmly entrenched after many years. It’s just a fact of life. It’s not the fault of Conan O’Brien and it’s not the fault of Jay Leno. Their appeal isn’t going to change all that much, no matter what late night show they may be hosting after doing it for so long.
It is quite possible that Conan didn’t work on The Tonight Show because NBC was burning his audience with the Jay Leno Show…it was like having the Tonight Show earlier than usual. Who wants to watch the Tonight Show twice in one night, especially with someone you’re not familiar with in Conan?
Conan O’Brien didn’t work because he was only drawing the same established audience he’d been getting for the last 16 years as host of Late Night. Realistically, that isn’t his fault — he’s an established name in the business, so people had already made up their minds if they liked him or not ages ago. The fact that he managed to maintain his audience while shifting coasts and to a timeslot an hour earlier is rather impressive, in my opinion. In the end, the unrealistic expectations of NBC and its affiliates doomed the whole thing.
Brody dying in season 1 would’ve saved Homeland from the schlock it became. It would’ve pushed Homeland into becoming more like the BBC’s Spooks.
As I recall, according to Bill Carter’s book _The War for Late Night_, NBC did discuss the option of Leno hosting specials, but he felt more comfortable in a role where he could continue to showcase his skills as a standup comedian. Leno’s work ethic and desire to perform nightly led him to opt to keep “telling jokes” for a living, as Carter put it.
“The Jay Leno Show” did not kill the NBC brand. NBC’s lack of good programming is killing the brand. And, especially, the knee-jerk reactions of NBC’s execs are taking the network down the drain. They don’t want to lose Leno so they come up with a five-nights-a-week show for him on the fly. It falters and they panic and send Jay back to Tonight where Conan has been flailing. And the list goes on. And it’s all the sadder because NBC hooked up with Universal and hasn’t gotten anything out of the deal yet.