What If Pharrell’s ‘Happy’ Were Terribly Sad?

I didn't think I needed a minor key version of Pharrell's “Happy,” but you know what? It's actually awesome.

Give it up for Schmoyoho, who transformed “Happy,” “Dark Horse,” “Dream On,” “All of Me,” “Empire State of Mind,” and “Radioactive” by changing the key and adding some atmospheric edge. Is it possible that “Dream On” is better as a clap-along birthday anthem? I sort of enjoy hearing it without Steven Tyler's hoarse, emphysemic caterwaul in the mix. Fancy that!

(via ViralViralVideos)