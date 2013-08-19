This week HitFix is revisiting some of the key turning points in recent entertainment history and considering what would have happened if history had turned a bit differently. What if…?
There’s a question I’ve turned over in my head a thousand times, and while there are music fans who I’m sure have very strong feelings about the tragic deaths of artists whose work was cut short, as a film fan and as someone who got hooked on movies in the ’70s, who came of age in the ’80s, and who moved to Hollywood just as the ’90s kicked off, there is one question that looms largest for me, one that I feel strongly about as my first pick. If we’re trying to imagine a world we wish had happened, this is question number one for me…
What if River Phoenix had lived?
WHEN WAS IT?
The night of October 31, 1993 still seems unreal to me, especially the way the news spread that River Phoenix had collapsed on the sidewalk outside the Viper Room. Living in LA, that conjured such a specific image, and it seemed offensive to think of someone as gifted as Phoenix suddenly simply not being there anymore. As a fan of his work, I was excited by each new film, knowing full well that we were still just seeing the start of what he could do. He managed to be casually great in a series of films, and I felt like we were seeing the warm-up to a huge adult career. And then… suddenly… gone.
WHO WAS INVOLVED?
River Phoenix, of course. Johnny Depp, whose Viper Room got an unwanted and immediate starring role in the death of this well-loved young emerging icon. Flea, who was the reason Phoenix went to the Viper Room that night in the first place. Rain. Joaquin. Samantha Mathis. The Film Industry.
WHAT WAS THE RESULT?
A huge seismic loss to film, of course, but also a direct hit to the personal lives of a number of talented people. I still can’t imagine the pain of losing a brother under any circumstances, much less right there on the sidewalk, in plain view of the world, at the worst possible moment. The industry itself seemed to have to suddenly adjust because it was so obvious he was being groomed for major stardom. Without him, they had to create another new leading man, critically well-liked but also total crush bait.
Leonardo Di Caprio seems to have managed to build the sort of career Phoenix was well on his way to enjoying, and even with some great young talent working now, I can’t help but feel like the whole business never quite recovered from what a miserable shot to the heart it was to hear this news in the first place, and I cannot imagine the ongoing pain of absence for his family, both parents and siblings, as they reach milestones or form memories that they wish they could share with him.
Here’s the thing… until we talked about doing this “What If?” week, I had never really seriously contemplated the question, but when I realized it has been 20 years since he died, that seems like enough time to look at the business, the cast of characters in modern movies, his family as we see them today, Enough time has gone by that I am genuinely curious now.
Three things that wouldn’t have happened:
1 – Shia LaBeouf never gets within a million miles of Indiana Jones
Let’s be honest. One of the reasons people love “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” is because it has a stupendous opening sequence. River Phoenix had spent enough time with Harrison Ford on “The Mosquito Coast,” and he was a clever enough mimic, that he gets every single physical twitch right in his turn as young Indiana Jones. It’s an amazing opening, and if Phoenix lived, either he would have gotten his own spin-off series of films that would have replaced the creation of the TV version of “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” or the fourth film would have happened sooner, and had another flashback at the beginning, a good solid 20 minutes that would then give way to the real adventure.
Either way, there’s no chance they ever introduce Mutt Williams. Who knows what the series would have looked like by the 21st Century with Phoenix alive?
2 – Leonardo Di Caprio might not have hit that iceberg
River Phoenix was well on his way to being a bankable star when he passed away. Acclaim was something that had become a given, and he was certainly not above making a decision that was about getting better opportunities and being able to help get something good made. He would have, at the very least, been in the running for “Titanic,” and I can imagine Cameron wanting that perfect blend of credibility and commercial appeal, and someone a little older. After all, Phoenix was set to star in “The Basketball Diaries” at one point, and “Total Eclipse” is another role that was his at first. It is not a stretch to say that DiCaprio’s early days could have easily been delayed or deferred if Phoenix was around to take roles away from him.
3 – Joaquin Phoenix would not have gone all “I’m Still Here”
One of the saddest parts of River’s early death is that we never got to see him co-star with Joaquin, who was still “Leaf” back at that point. Joaquin’s early work in films like “Parenthood” certainly made him seem like he had a much more bruised and vulnerable persona than River, but with his older brother around to bounce off of, there’s a good chance Joaquin would have been a different person, less haunted. I still don’t think “I’m Still Here” is pure performance art just for the sake of it. Looking at the best work Joaquin does on film, it all leans on that pain that seems such a real part of his persona. With River around as a support system, I wonder if we would have seen such a troubled young man, or if maybe we’d see a lighter version of the actor he’s become.
Three things we predict would have happened:
1 – He would have branched out from playing sensitive young men
Phoenix perfectly embodied an archetype of the sensitive young man who is trying to chart an emotional course through a painful world, a niche that guys like Johnny Depp and Leonardo Di Caprio were only too happy to fill in the wake of Phoenix’s death, and one that Ryan Gosling is getting maximum mileage out of today. The thing is, you can only do that for a certain amount of time without either tipping into self-parody or just plain going insane. Phoenix was underappreciated as a comic presence, and I believe that would have changed if he’d been around for even five more years. His comic timing was amazing, and because he never played a scene as a “joke,” he made even his most absurd moments feel real. We never got a sense of his full range as an artist, and it would have taken time for that to finally happen.
2 – He would have sold a whoooooole bunch of records
Music was a significant part of Phoenix’s creative life, and when he made “The Thing Called Love” for Peter Bogdanovich, he ended up writing and performing a lot of his own music in the film. It was part of his life from when he was very young, and he was in a band with his sister Rain called Alekas Attic. I don’t know if he would have kept that band or some version of it active, but music would have remained an important part of who he was, and if “The Thing Called Love” is any indication, he had genuine chops as a songwriter. It’s not always pretty when actors release albums, but Phoenix seemed like the kind of guy who could easily have made it work, especially considering what a passionate fanbase he already had.
3 – He would have had a whooooooole bunch of Oscars
That Oscar nomination in 1989 was just the warm-up. Phoenix was beloved by the filmmakers he worked for, the actors he worked with, and the general public. He wasn’t someone who seemed excited about the publicity game, but he also wasn’t so afraid of it that he constantly self-sabotaged the way some actors do. He was political enough that he could have played the game without giving up any of his integrity, and because he worked for filmmakers like Sidney Lumet and Steven Spielberg and Peter Bogdanovich, he would have had support across several generations of Hollywood talent. There is no way he would have kept working and gone unrewarded. It was just a matter of landing the right role in the right year, and considering how he was the top of everyone’s list on almost any project he was even remotely right for, I’m guessing he would have had many opportunities to take home Hollywood’s best-known award.
Did history work out for the best?
Nope. We lost something special when we lost Phoenix. Oddly, I don’t think it’s the 20 years since his death that are the most painful, but the years that would be ahead now for the 40-something year old star. Watching him become a man, seeing how he followed his tastes and his interests, was something that I think most of his fans were looking forward to, and I still wonder sometimes when I see a film he could have starred in how it would have been different with him playing the part. There are lots of talented and eclectic actors working today, but no one who offers up that same combination of talent and charm and charisma that Phoenix had. I don’t consider every death tragic automatically, but considering it’s been two decades and this one still hurts like it’s fresh, I think this stands as one of the greatest sorrows I’ve seen this industry sustain in the time I’ve lived and worked in LA.
During Comic-Con, I got a chance to chat with Lili Taylor a bit, and she was exactly as lovely and warm and funny as you’d hope. When we started discussing “Dogfight,” which may be my favorite Phoenix film, the reaction she had was immediate and almost overwhelming. I saw tears in her eyes as we talked about Phoenix and about the experience of making that film with him for director Nancy Savoca. There’s a remarkable moment in that movie, a pivot point for his character, where he is watching her sing and play the piano, and for him, it’s a silent scene, a slow push-in as he realizes who this person is. When I think of that moment, it sums up everything that was wonderful about him. It is a moment of intense, wide-open humanity, a person laying bare the things we all struggle to keep covered up every day, and that gift of his obviously left its mark on the people he worked with and the people who watched that work.
What if? Man, I wish we knew that answer.
Don’t forget the effect on Keanu Reeves. A happier Keanu and we might have gotten Bill & Ted 3.
OMG! I think about this A LOT!! For one I think he would have played Jack Dawson in Titanic another I think it could have possibly been neck and neck with Johnny Depp on Pirates. However, I think Jack Sparrow was just meant for Johnny anyway. River could have been another pirate on there. ????????
I would have liked to see his character, Carl in SNEAKERS be the leader of a new team in a sequel. I’m not kidding.
I agree! I love that film and his performance!
YES!!!
The timing of this article is eerie to me. I’m watching STAND BY ME right now, and have been marveling at his performance — the stand-out among many great ones in that film.
Dog fight was my favorite too.
As far as I’m Not There i always figured it was a performance art thing until I saw The Master. The pain, anger, lonliness he exhibited in that role was so real that it made me question if I’m Not There was really an act.
I mean Im still here
I’m Not There is the Bob Dylan film. I’m Still Here is Joaquin Phoenix’s sort-of mockumentary.
Would “Operation Dandelion” – Löwenzahn – have been carried out?
You could even do a whole series of fake filmographies for actors who died too soon. John Cazale. James Dean. Carole Lomard.
Dean was meant to star as Rocky Marciano in SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES ME before his death so Paul Newman got the part. Like Leo getting River’s parts, I think Newman got a lot of roles that were meant to be Dean’s.
Graziano,check that!!!!
Graziano, sorry!
He was also set to star in The Crow before his death, Brandon Lee would still be with us today. Two birds with one reverse stone
You can say What if with a lot of actors. Dean , Phoenix , Garfield.
What if the Guru of Method acting Montgomery Cliff doesn’t have a major accident in 1956.
I think about what River could have become a lot, especially watching Dicaprio. I think he would have done a lot of his roles. The scenes between him and Judd Hirsch in Running on Empty get to me.
Great write up. River Phoenix was a little before my time, but much of this article is how I feel about Heath Ledger. His death hit me hard. He was just getting a ton of critical acclaim after his ‘Brokeback Mountain’ nomination (one of my all-time favorite performances), and then everyone was looking forward to his performance as The Joker in ‘The Dark Knight’. I was so sadden by his death. I still wonder how many of Ryan Gosling’s parts Ledger might’ve gotten (imagine Ledger opposite Michelle Williams in ‘Blue Valentine’, or what he might’ve done in something like ‘Inception’, as Nolan loved working with him). His co-stars adored him (Matt Damon and Christian Bale in particular I remember being very broken up about him), and he likely would’ve worked with them again as well. I’m in the camp that believes that he would’ve won the Oscar for ‘The Dark Knight’ regardless of his death, and I think he would’ve had a few more nominations by now. Much like how you wrote about Phoenix, I can see Ledger having grown even more and really coming into his own after ‘The Dark Knight’. I honestly get teary eyed thinking about it.
I love River’s work. And I was affected as a 14yr old who grew up with his movies, as somebody just getting to know about how movies get made. And as much potential as he had, it is hard for me to imagine River having a life without his struggle with drugs. I think that could have kept playing out in ways none of us want to imagine. And that may not have had the Robert Downy Jr. ending (which was itself a looooooong time in coming). It’s hard to tell where his career was at that point, too, other than it feels unlikely Spielberg would have had him back in Indy. River’s image got pretty far away from those kinds of movies by then. thing called love tanked kinda hard, didn’t it? I mean, not that I care about that so much, but in terms of how the industry works. Good directors still wanted him though, judging by Neil Jordon getting him for Interview for a Vampire.
I remember DiCaprio…hearing that he makes it a point with some young actors to take them to a game and sort of say, look, you get hooked on drugs, you’re done. DiCaprio said he took that lesson to heart with River. that is at least one positive. I agree DiCaprio has had a career that could have been River’s.
I lived in Gainesville when he was just starting out. Saw Aleka’s Attic a bunch of times in a small bar.
Thanks for your heartfelt article. I feel the same way.
A far more minor note, because it’s not as if “Walk the Line” is a milestone in film. But Johnny Cash’s loss of his brother was undoubtedly a major influence on his life and career, and there’s little doubt in my mind that Joaquin Phoenix’s own loss resonated through that performance. Without that strong lead to play against, maybe Reese Witherspoon doesn’t win the Best Actress Oscar in 2005 (or maybe isn’t even in Walk The Line at all). Maybe Charlize Theron is a 2-time Academy Award winner, or maybe Felicity Huffman wins, or Keira Knightley…
Again, more minor of an impact than what Drew speculates. But it’s interesting to consider.
The Young Indiana Jones series was produced while Phoenix was still alive so if he wanted to don the fedora back then he would’ve. I think even if he lived his appearance on Last Crusade would still be one and done gig for him although I think he and Spielberg would’ve collaborated on other projects.
River was actually offered the role of Young Indy for the tv series, but he turned it down.
Explorers. Stand by Me. Mosquito Coast. Running on Empty. Little Nikita. I love you to death. My Own Private Idaho. Yeah…he was the best actor of his generation.
I wasn’t there during this generation.. I am a lil after his time.. but I came across the thing called love.. googled that “cute actor” in and seen he (phoenix) had died of a heroin over dose.. who myself at 20 was trying to get off of.. so I became obsessed.. googled the crap out of him and his life story and filmography bought EVERY movie.. he’s amazing! His eyes reel you in and his performance keeps you watching.. the work he could of done is just to much to think about..he is one that is truly talented!! And I am sober today and have this weird feeling that I owe some of that to river :)
This is a great article–I feel exactly the same way. I occasionally think back to River’s death and to this day, much like the death of Heath Ledger, it still upsets and depresses me.
Thanks for this. I became a hardcore River fan in 1988 when I was just 11 years old (after watching Stand By Me, of course)and he still has a huge impact on my life to this day. I even named my daughter Aleka after his band. :) I can’t believe River would have been 43 in just two days – the loss is still mind-blowing to me.
Lovely and poignant article, Drew. I agree with every heartfelt word.
An interesting what if. However, I think Christian Slater was on a very similar career trajectory at the time (and even accepted River’s role in Interview with a Vampire after his passing) but Slater’s career has mostly stalled in recent years. One could also look to Ethan Hawke for someone with similar promise in the early 90s who has has a pretty quiet career. I’d like to think River would have been more successful, but who really knows?
What if Bruce Lee had lived?
I’m 34, and I think I’m, like, five years too young to “get” this article. I like Phoenix. The movies I’ve seen him in have been good movies. But I never saw him as being that much better than — to use a comparison from lower in this thread — Christian Slater, whose loss in 1993 would have been sad but not exactly shattering to film history.
I may need to rewatch his films to reassess that opinion.
yes, you do.
I agree, you need to reassess.
You are not too young, I am 35 and still remember how devastated I was when the news hit. I was just getting into enjoying films, and he was so haunting, so talented, so much potential and it made no sense how it happened. No sense. And then it was 6 months later (I think) that we lost Cobain.
I would be willing to bet if Phoenix hadn’t died that night, he’d have been the only choice to portray Cobain in a movie. The ONLY choice, and it would have been made by now. I also see him very easily fitting into Leo’s role in The Departed, or Bale’s in The Fighter.
If River were never gone, would we have seen Pitt in 12 Monkeys? In Se7en? Imagine River as Tyler Durden. The possibilities are endless, and that is the real pain of his loss, for his fans. For his family, I cannot even imagine how much it still hurts.
River Phoenix had his last birthday on earth 20 years ago today. Sundance aired My Own Private Idaho the other night, and I realized how long it’s been. He died 9 weeks after turning 23-way too early. He was an actor, an environmental crusader, outspoken about his beliefs and about the world, a role so many entertainers imitate now. His influence on Hollywood and how to throw a young life away also still resonates. The problems we discuss now about the stars we lose too soon to a deadly mix of drugs…….they were all there with River, in the early 90s. The drugs clashing with the clean-cut image, the family and friends left not understanding how it happened or why, the multiple drug toxicity. Yes, he had demons, but I believe he would have overcome it all and given us some wonderful films, lived a great life, if any one thing had gone different that night.
May his family have peace today, on the sad anniversary this October, and in the years to come.
Thanks for this, Drew. Very classy.
He was a magnificent actor, he was on a spiral the last year of his life, he had a hard time getting good scripts, and his drug abuse was undermining his career, but had he survived that night, had he gotten better after that, we could’ve had one of the most amazing actors working today. Last night I saw That Thing Called Love (actually I spent the whole weekend watching some of his films, I tend to do that and TCL was t last one I watched) and it was hauting to see him, you can clearly see the ravage of drug adiccion in his body, but he still could stand his ground in a scene, his presence is magentic on screen and he demands your complete and undivided attention and you have no choice but to give it to him… and that was one of his poorest jobs, so there you go. He was in the way to become one of gat actors of his geration…
I’m only 26 and although I didn’t witness his career, I’ve seen almost all his movies and I would consider myself a huge fan. I really wish I could have witnessed how amazing he was when he was alive, though. I saw Stand By Me when I was about 13 and I immediately fell in love with him. It’s kind of weird how I grew up idolizing Leo Dicaprio, only to realize now how similar (even looks wise) he is to River.
When I was a teenager, River Phoenix was THE MAN. Emotive, husky, strong, brooding (but not in an annoying way like Leo). He brought you into the movie, made you want to know why his character did what he did in nearly every film. And all those characteristics are embodied in his excellent performance in ‘Dogfight’ where he was finally coming into an adult character. So many nuances. From ‘Stand by Me’ to ‘Dogfight’, such an arc of performances. Definintely a promising actor who left us much too soon.
this is kind’a creepy because the 3 guys listed leo, shai and jaqu i looked the all up previously… leo sorta looks like river and i knew leo’s name was going to be here
He was the best actor of his generation, he used to put his heart and soul in everything he did…it is really a pity he left us so soon…
River in My Own Private Idaho was easily the best actor performance of 1993, but he wasn’t even nominated for an Academy Award. Tom Hanks won that year for Philadelphia. No offense to Hanks, but River’s performance was superior. He did however win the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.
Love this article, thanks for keeping his memory alive. No one in Hollywood comes close to him.
This should be “if he had never used”. The drugs aged him. He and LeoDC wouldn’t have been up for too many of the same roles because they looked years apart in age. Both actors are/were good and would have done well. RP would have hated the Titanic fanfare.
I loved this article. It has been a long time since I have thought about him, but recently for some reason I have been devouring everything River. Books, articles, music. Since we were born in the same year it makes me feel even sadder that he is gone. We as fans have missed the years and many films he would of made. I have to say that my favorite movie was Dogfight, but my favorite scenes of him acting are the DELETED scenes from My Own Private Idaho I found on youtube. He is leaning against a stone wall and in those mere 30 seconds maybe of close ups, the raw emotion on his face without any words spoken are truly the BEST acting I have ever scene. It is such an unbelievable loss :0(
Write a comment…Great article. He is missed terribly by fans young and old. It has been some time since I have thought about him, but for some reason I have been devouring everything Phoenix lately. In my opinion Dogfight was his best movie. However I feel that his best acting was actually in some deleted scenes in My Own Private Idaho I found on youtube. The raw emotion on his face in these mere maybe 30 seconds of closeups without saying a word is amazing. He is leaning up against a stone building with music playing just looking so pained and so vulnerable. It is by far the best acting I have ever seen.
I wholeheartedly agree. River was ‘true’ to every role he played. He is a huge loss to the art of capturing human emotion. Yet, at the very least we have been graced by his presence on earth, no matter how short. I and I’m sure many, many others will never forget him. Love to River always. Fi
River spoke too well of the Family of God, the cult that he grew up in which incorporated the sexual abuse of very young children and older. River grew up being sexually abused from a **very** young age, something that’s on record, and when a victim has such cognitive dissonance and positive attitude toward the organization that child-raped him, he probably would not have turned out well.
It would have affected his professional life even if he had managed to survive.
As it turned out, he didn’t wait until he was older and messed up others’ lives because of his unresolved issues.
His death was both accidental and not totally accidental –he was treating his body in such a way that begged an early death. If someone dies of playing russian roullete, would you call the death accidental? Not really, no. I mean you can, but that’s not the reality of it.
We are holistic beings — the personal and the professional can only be compartmentalized so much.
Chances are that if he lived and didn’t face his issues, he would have become destroyed and possibly even hated.
Correction: The cult was Children of God. It was renamed so it’s been known under three different names. The other names were Family of Love and the Family, later called the Family International or “TF.”
Despite renaming and reforming their organization, as well as sanitizing the promotion of child sex abuse from their literature, they retained the same beliefs and practices.
When accusations of child rape and child abuse came out in the 1990s, it came from all over the world — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, Japan, Norway, Peru, Spain, Sweden, the UK, the USA, and Venezuela. Courts found that the cult spread and even promoted child sex abuse in its early literature. Although they later sanitized the literature, not all child abuse ceased. It just went on behind closed doors.
Knowing what you now know about that cult and knowing what we now know about his life, can you blame River for having unresolve issues? He never spoke well of COG, he actually said they were ruining people’s lives, yes he never publicly condem them either, but condeming them would’v been admiting what he went through, maybe he didn’t really had the time to admit, get the help and heal about that part of his life, he was very secretive about his childhood, he would say something in one interview and then completely change the tune in another, he created this image of him so people would never really see him, to keep the true River to himself. He had the responsability of keeping his family, he needed to be continually working, in the end it might have been too much for him…
Just found this article and it’s interesting, but I had a few comments to the contrary.
I, myself, was and am a big RP fan. However, I think much in this article disregards the reality of where RP was headed when you see things in true retrospect, not “what if” terms. For starters, look at his final films which he was “fronting” from a financial POV: Silent Tongue (bomb), Thing Called Love (complete bomb), My Own Private Idaho (successful art house piece), Dogfight (bomb).
His work with an ensemble was better (Sneakers, I Love You to Death, Indiana Jones), however you also have a number of OTHER great actors in those films (Poitier, Redford, Ford, Klein) who helped to carry their roles. It’s not a reach to say he simply was not much of a success fronting films in 1994 and, as hard as this is to believe, even his posthumous work wasn’t well received.
It would be wickedly unfair to call him a “has been”, but still, as a “leading man”, he certainly wasn’t a main draw and the fact that, outside MOPI, 3 of his final starring roles grossed under 500k on average budgets of well over 5 million dollars….it’s pretty clear that his “teen heartthrob” status wasn’t, quite, transitioning to adult leading man status. Hollywood, for as much as they loved him, puts profitability above all else. And when bigger roles came up, his history as a box office top draw would have been considered and, quite frankly, he didn’t have it.
When you look at a guy like Johnny Depp you see his earliest starring roles were enormous hits. He wasted no time from Jumpstreet to Edward Scissorhands (smash hit). After, you have Don Juan (huge hit), Donnie Brasco (insane hit), Sleepy Hollow (blockbuster)…I think, totaling them all, you’re nearing 500 MILLION as a leading man…opposed to Rivers 500k on average. With Johnny, you do have bombs sprinkled in there (Ed Wood, Fear and Loathing, even Gilbert Grape lost 1 million dollars). BUT, by in large part, the minute Johnny Depp took the reigns as a “leading man”, his movies were nearly instantly profitable and the ones that weren’t were at least noteworthy and later went on to become major cult pieces (Dogfight, while a great film, is pretty forgettable on a bigger scope).
I also think Leonardo DiCaprio is a bad comparison in that….River Phoenix had fronted pictures as a child and a teenager (Jimmy Reardon, Little Nikita, Running on Empty) and they had some level of modest success (besides Stand By Me, which was very popular)…however, Romeo and Juliet (Leo’s first real LEADING role as an adult) grossed more than ALL of River’s leading roles combined (in fact, Explorers lost 10 million or so).
Add in Titanic and consider RPs history as a “leading actor” at any level and it tells us he wasn’t on the cusp of bankable in terms of being a guy who put rears in the seats the way Depp or Leo were (the article forgets to mention a major reason LD got Titanic was ALSO the success of R & J, which River Phoenix would have never gotten).
I know it’s a bit unfair to compare a guy who was making movies as a kid to adult actors, but it was in their early to mid 20s the other guys I mentioned were starting to come away from teeny supporting roles and take on adult roles that defined them for the next 20 years.
Even when you look at a movie like Interview, you see he was going to have a very minor role against 2 of the bigger stars of the 90s era. Directors and casting directors, at that point, knew his most bankable roles were, indeed, as supporting characters. Which is where I believe he would have remained.
Frankly, I think those who cite Christian Slater are, more or less, in the right ball park of where he’d of gone as a “leading man”. OscarS? That’s a major reach as is saying he’d of been a hugely successful musician (I think Dogstar would be a fair comparison). I think he would have grown into a fine supporting actor who would take on edgier roles in leads from time to time (perhaps a better question is what kind of dark and disturbed character did the world lose when we lost RP?)
Don’t misunderstand my point here: I believe River Phoenix was one of the 20 best actors of my lifetime.
But, that doesn’t mean he’d of ever been a bankable “leading man”. Or close. A lot of great actors never transition to summer blockbusters or Titanic style hits.
And I have thought about where his career would have gone myself when I look at actors back then who are still active today…..and while I think he would have been more noticed than, perhaps, Corey Haim or Corey Feldman and know he would be getting more adult roles….
If I am being honest, I also think he’d of never touched the stratosphere of Johnny Depp or Leo simply because he was already getting to the point of his mid 20s without any semblance of a major studio hit which he’d carried solely on his own.
Like I said: don’t misunderstand how much I appreciate River’s work, because I couldn’t find a better example of an actor’s actor. But, I think the article above is far more a snapshot of dreams for a great actor who, simply, may have never gone on to bigger and brighter things……Peaked would be a kind way to say it, but if that means not employed, well that’s not fair.
But, if it means probably a supporting character actor forever? I don’t think there’s much debate that’s about what he’d of ended up doing.
Ohh this breakes my heart, I can’t believe it’s been over 20 years since River’s death… the career he might have had, the films we might have seen, the man he might have been had he survived that dreadful night. I miss him terribly, and I feel so old…
Fantastic article, i’m 18 years old and was born 3 years after Phoenix died but it depresses me so so much due to what could’ve been, just finished watching The Thing Called Love and it’s literally heartbreaking just watching him. Also knowing he would’ve played Daniel Malloy alongside Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in Interview With a Vampire is just a brilliant picture in my head, (huge props to Christian Slater for donating his entire 250,000 dollar wage to River’s charity by the way). It’s just ridiculously sad and it’s extremely hard to get over, just what if he was too tired to go out that night….
Yes, real shame he killed himself with stupid use of common street drugs. Bad enough he used them, no control, mixed them together, big doses…”I going to die dude!” Maybe his last words as he was brought out to street where he had 5 convulsions and then died.
Absolute waste of such a fantastic performer. Seemed other wise to be very smart, decent with a deep vision of the world. Terrible loss. His friends who may have see his downfall seemed to do nothing as he abused these drugs. Doing nothing to stop this should haunt them forever.
Thank you for writing this. There are other people who feel the same, even now 23 years later. It is like it is still fresh, I still just say, I want him back. He was too good for here though. If I had a man like that, and there is no other River but him, I would worship him and thank God for him day and night. Martha and Sam were very blessed to be his girl.
It was his destiny to die just as it was Leo dicaprio’s to take the crown from Tom Cruise as blockbuster boy. Really would River have really wanted that title if he was still alive? I don’t think so.