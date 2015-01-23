What Miss Universe Costumes Taught Us About Their Country

Did you know that the Miss Universe pageant is, um, great? Because it's the greatest damn thing ever, mortals. It is a preposterous event where beaming women storm around, and in one amazing portion of the evening, they wear “costumes” representing the pride and signature attributes of their home country. I put “costumes” in quotation marks because most costumes resemble actual clothing. These costumes are like forest fires in disguise as clothing.

Check out the greatest hits from Wednesday's 63rd Miss Universe Pageant and learn new, amazing facts about the nations of the world based on the displayed “clothing.”