What Miss Universe Costumes Taught Us About Their Country

01.23.15 4 years ago

Did you know that the Miss Universe pageant is, um, great? Because it's the greatest damn thing ever, mortals. It is a preposterous event where beaming women storm around, and in one amazing portion of the evening, they wear “costumes” representing the pride and signature attributes of their home country. I put “costumes” in quotation marks because most costumes resemble actual clothing. These costumes are like forest fires in disguise as clothing. 

Check out the greatest hits from Wednesday's 63rd Miss Universe Pageant and learn new, amazing facts about the nations of the world based on the displayed “clothing.”

Around The Web

TAGSMISS UNIVERSE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP