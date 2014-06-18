What music does ‘Avengers’ and ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star Clark Gregg listen to?

#Radiohead #Agents Of SHIELD #Marvel
and 06.18.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

If you ever wondered how actor Clark Gregg prepared himself for Agent Coulson”s death scene – or, rather, “death” scene – in “The Avengers,” you only need to listen to KCRW”s “Guest DJ Project.” Hint: It”s music, but any additional information is probably above your clearance level.

For this week”s episode of the Los Angeles radio show, the star of Marvel”s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” compiles a track list that includes Parliament-Funkadelic”s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” Public Enemy”s “Caught, Can We Get a Witness” and Radiohead”s “Go to Sleep.”

“I find that when I have powerful or emotional scenes, that really the kind of doorway into that stuff is a playlist,” he explains. “And I have one called ‘Dropping In” on my phone that I have to get some headphones that really fill my ears and blast some stuff, but there”s a really eclectic mix. When we were shooting “The Avengers” and poor Coulson was being killed off, I was such a blubbering mess. Joss Whedon came over and he said, ‘I got to know what”s on that playlist,” and I said, ‘Sorry, it”s completely confidential.””

Gregg, who made his directorial debut with a well-received 2008 adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk novel “Choke,” is promoting his latest effort (which he also wrote and stars in) “Trust Me.” You can listen to his 10-minute set on the KCRW website.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead#Agents Of SHIELD#Marvel
TAGSagents of shieldCLARK GREGGfunkadelicGuest DJ ProjectKCRWMarvelpublic enemyRADIOHEADTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP