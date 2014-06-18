What music does ‘Avengers’ and ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star Clark Gregg listen to?

(CBR)

If you ever wondered how actor Clark Gregg prepared himself for Agent Coulson”s death scene – or, rather, “death” scene – in “The Avengers,” you only need to listen to KCRW”s “Guest DJ Project.” Hint: It”s music, but any additional information is probably above your clearance level.

For this week”s episode of the Los Angeles radio show, the star of Marvel”s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” compiles a track list that includes Parliament-Funkadelic”s “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker),” Public Enemy”s “Caught, Can We Get a Witness” and Radiohead”s “Go to Sleep.”

“I find that when I have powerful or emotional scenes, that really the kind of doorway into that stuff is a playlist,” he explains. “And I have one called ‘Dropping In” on my phone that I have to get some headphones that really fill my ears and blast some stuff, but there”s a really eclectic mix. When we were shooting “The Avengers” and poor Coulson was being killed off, I was such a blubbering mess. Joss Whedon came over and he said, ‘I got to know what”s on that playlist,” and I said, ‘Sorry, it”s completely confidential.””

Gregg, who made his directorial debut with a well-received 2008 adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk novel “Choke,” is promoting his latest effort (which he also wrote and stars in) “Trust Me.” You can listen to his 10-minute set on the KCRW website.