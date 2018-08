Uh, what? This video from the College Republican National Committee really wants you to vote for Rick Scott, and it's convincing you to do so by… comparing Rick Scott to a wedding dress?

You see, women can only understand voting when you liken the situation to “Say Yes to the Dress,” an important cultural TV series on THE Learning Channel. It makes perfect sense.

In conclusion: What the hell is going on here?

(Via Gawker)