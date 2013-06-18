What we know about the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ top 20 dancers

We now have our “So You Think You Can Dance” top 20, and the good news is that it seems like a talented bunch. In past seasons, there have definitely been some people who squeaked through on personality and an impressive core competency (cough, Cyrus, cough), and while that will might be true this season as well there’s still a lot to like. Finding any dance who can sashay seamlessly through hip hop to ballroom and Sonya Tayeh routines is sort of like finding a diamond in your sofa cushions. Not impossible, but pretty rare.

As Nigel Lythgoe likes to tell us over and over (and over) again is that “So You Think You Can Dance” is about good dance, yes, but also good personality. So far, we’ve learned bits and pieces about these dancers, and while it’s an incomplete picture, we’re starting to get an idea of which dancers will go far and which may be booking a flight home very soon. Here’s a look at where they’re from, what they do and what we know now.