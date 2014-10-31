Associated Press

What will happen to NBC's “Space Race” reality show following Virgin Galactic Crash?

NBC says it”s “gathering information on the situation” following the crash today of Virgin Galactic”s SpaceShipTwo spacecraft, which was to be the center of a reality competition from Richard Branson and Mark Burnett. Exactly one year ago, NBC announced the competition that would have regular people compete to go on Virgin Galactic”s SpaceShipTwo. NBC also announced plans to have “Today” cover the first flight of SpaceShipTwo with a three-hour live broadcast.

CBS orders 'Limitless,' a TV drama sequel to the 2011 Bradley Cooper film

The drama will pick up where the thriller left off.

“Big Bang Theory” boss didn't expect the studio audience to keep last night's big cameo a secret

“We knew that as far as the promos go,” says showrunner Steve Molaro, “they were going to keep a lid on it but we figured we couldn't control these 200 people in the (taping) audience, it's probably going to get out somehow. But people managed to keep a lid on it long enough that it was a genuine surprise for a lot of people. I'm glad it worked out that way. The response seems to be overwhelmingly positive.”

Watch Guillermo Diaz scare “Scandal” co-star Katie Lowes on “Ellen”

Lowes didn”t see that coming. PLUS: Did Scott Foley almost reveal a “Scandal” spoiler on Jimmy Kimmel?

Watch a “Simpson”-ized Jane Fonda play Mr. Burns” secret lover

She voices the character of Assemblywoman Maxine Lombard on this week”s episode.

Which morning news personality had the best Halloween costume?

Ginger Zee was Ariana Grande, Robin Roberts was Elsa and Lara Spencer dressed as Prince George.

AMC passes on 2 drama pilots: “Knifeman” and “Galyntine”

One was set in 18th century London, the other was a sci-fi series starring “The Shield”s” Catherine Dent.