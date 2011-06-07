What will we lose when daytime soaps go kaput?

One by one, they’re biting the dust: â€œAll My Childrenâ€ (September 2011) and One Life to Live (January 2012) are the latest casualties in the world of network daytime drama. And while â€œThe Bold and the Beautiful,â€ â€œThe Young and the Restlessâ€ â€œGeneral Hospitalâ€ and â€œDays of Our Livesâ€ are keeping the chat shows at bay, the status of one of those already looks a little shaky: with Katie Couric’s announcement that she’ll be debuting a syndicated talk show next year, ABC noted they’d like to use the weirdly elfin broadcaster Â to fill the 3 p.m. slot â€“ the time â€œGHâ€ airs on its stations. While it doesn’t mean a certain end for â€œGHâ€ (the chat shows â€œThe Chewâ€ and â€œThe Revolution,â€ which are taking the place of â€œAMCâ€ and â€œOLTLâ€ could certainly fail, leaving an opening for â€œGHâ€), it does seem like another step closer to the end. But is that such a bad thing?
I think so. I’ll admit, I’ve never been a true soap fan (and that was true both before and after I worked on the staff of one). But that doesn’t diminish the sadness I’ll feel when (or if, but realistically when) they leave the airwaves. Like bookstores, CDs and punchline/actress Tara Reid, you don’t really appreciate them until they’re gone (although I’m sure Reid is floating aroundâ€¦ somewhere). To wit:
The end of soaps will mark the end of an era: Forget Brangelina. In the 80s, Luke and Laura of â€œGeneral Hospitalâ€ defined the super couple. Sure, it wasn’t a perfect relationship, given that Luke raped Laura (hey, attitudes about sexual assault were less evolved back then), but when they finally wed in 1981, 30 million people tuned in â€“ making that episode the highest rated in soap opera history to this day. To put that in perspective, this year the Oscars were watched by 37.6 million, a number that’s even less impressive given that there are now about 82 million more people in the U.S. These days you might be relive the punchlines of the latest episode of â€œCommunityâ€ with a coworker or two, but you probably don’t gather in the lunch room (or set your VCR, since those don’t exist anymore) to watch the must-see program of the decade. Thanks to basic cable, out choices are limitless â€“ but we as an audience are more fractured as well. It isn’t likely you watch the same shows as your spouse, your friends of ever your dog (he likes Animal Planet 24/7). Given that our society is increasingly divided, there’s something to be said for being able to connect over something, even if it’s a fake TV wedding.
Big issues were tackled: Before prime time got hold of edgy, envelope-busting content, the soaps did. HIV/AIDS, incest, homosexuality, teen pregnancy â€“ no real-life topic has been off limits to daytime. While the focus of these shows has never been to be strictly educational, for many they did exactly that by providing a human (and usually super hot) face to scary stuff.
It was a training ground for talent: Christina Applegate (â€œDays of Our Livesâ€), Courtney Cox Arquette (â€œAs the World Turnsâ€), Christine Baranski (â€œAnother Worldâ€), Leonardo Dicaprio (â€œSanta Barbaraâ€), Sarah Michelle Gellar (â€œAll My Childrenâ€), Tommy Lee Jones (â€œOLTLâ€) — Â the list goes on and on. At least one â€œbigâ€ actor is even going back to his original stomping ground before the curtain goes down: Josh Duhamel will reprise his character Leo du Pres on AMC for at least one episode in August, and I’m guessing a few more stars might show up for old time’s sake. The grind of soaps, which film far more dialogue in a day than a conventional TV show or film, taught many a greenhorn how to memorize reams of script, get into character on the double and tilt their head during a kiss to show off their best angle. Hey, it’s the little things.
The new stuff isn’t necessarily better: Any talk show called â€œThe Chewâ€ sounds like something penguins do to feed their babies. Pass. But seriously, it’s a talk show about food. Because there isn’t already a network about it. Oh, wait, there is.
Soaps have been our ambassadors: Every time I leave the U.S., I’m always stunned by how many American shows are on television (I blame Brazil for ever getting me into â€œPrivate Practice.â€). Sure, soaps may not show us at our best, unless you’re a womanizing lout on your fifth marriage who may or may not have killed the babysitter, but they often showed off a trait many Americans prize â€“ an ability to keep going (and going and going) in the face of trauma, despair and bad news. And look great doing it.
They recall a time before widespread impatience: Remember when people had the patience to tune in day after day to see when the villainess of the day would finally get her comeuppance or see Ridge and Brooke finally get back together? No? Are you still reading this or have you checked your e-mail? Put down your phone. Hello? Nowadays we can’t even be bothered to sit through a commercial, much less tolerate daily cliffhangers or continuing plotlines (in case you had any doubts about why prime time is clogged with stand alone procedural dramas). As much as they might drive you crazy, there’s something exciting about having to wait for the big reveal. Which you can probably get spoiled for you online, but that’s another matter altogether.
But soaps aren’t really going anywhere. They survive in gussied-up form in primetime (â€œPrivate Practice,â€ â€œDesperate Housewivesâ€) and have found devoted viewers abroad. Telenovelas often crack the ratings top twenty here in Los Angeles, and in Japan soapy imported South Korean miniseries (â€œWinter Sonataâ€ started it all in 2003) are being credited with thawing the icy hostility between those two nations and even spurring tourism in Korea. In Africa, there’s a push to work HIV/AIDS education into soap operas. So soaps will live on, but not in the form we’re familiar with. But don’t be surprised if you miss them just a little when they’re gone.
Do you watch soaps? Are you looking forward to more courtroom reality and chat shows? Will you miss soaps when they’re gone?
I think there still has to be a way to save soaps. My idea to save the soaps would be to try and bring soaps into the current times. Instead of five days a week, soaps should cut back to 3 days- Mon, Wed, and Friday. Then, cut the amount of actors down to about 8-15 people. If soaps still want to have these large casts, then they could create storylines that don’t last as long, so that the flow of the show keeps moving. For instance, one way this could work is if you had a storyline dealing with Vicki, then for about 6 weeks (18 episodes using my format of 3 eps. a week) you have her and maybe 5 or 6 principal actors that would be involved with that storyline working. The other actors won’t be paid or involved with the episodes for those six weeks. Then when the six weeks are up, a new storyline, say with Todd, could take place for six weeks involving his family, leaving out Vicki or anyone involved with the previous 6 weeks- unless the story dictated it, possibly for an episode or two. This could go on all year long or soaps could start to run a traditional season of September to May with no new episodes in the summer. Lastly, move the production of OLTL to Los Angeles to cut down on costs. I figure if someone that has access to the numbers could see if my idea could work, it might be worth a try.
Good ideas! Given that the soaps really do have to shake things up to stick around, they’re going to have to consider ideas like this (even if actors miss the regular paychecks).
I don’t think Christina Applegate was ever on Days of Our Lives. But I’m not an expert on the subject.
Well, she was just three months old — her mom was Nancy Priddy, who had a recurring, uncredited walk-on role. Not much of a start for Christina’s acting career, but she was there!
I guess I can’t argue with that. Perhaps the biggest “star” from Days is Mark Valley, of “Fringe” and “Human Target.” Unless Jennifer Aniston ever appeared as a baby.
Yes I will miss them greatly, especially One Life to Live. No, I will never watch the drivel they will replace them with. i am still hoping that the executives get their heads out of their butts and keep them on air. They will get no where near the number of viewers that the soaps had. And yeah, duh, we already have a food NETWORK. We don’t need a crappy new show with a bunch of gross, stupid sounding hosts to tell us how to fondue (the 1960’s are over). No one even cooks anymore. We also don’t need any more stupid weight loss challenge shows. Seriously, we have enough and eventually they’ll run out of fat people to exploit. Then what will they do, fatten them back up? We also certainly don’t need a Katie Couric talk show. Did they not understand that no one watched her on the nightly news? Why would we subject ourselves to a whole hour of her? If they truly cancel the soaps I will no longer watch anything on ABC daytime.
If General Hospital goes off the air, my 82 yo mother will have a heart attack. (I can remember seeing it on our B&W TV when I was small)
I will really miss them. I run a soap website and I tell you what, there are a LOT of very loyal fans out there. Smart, funny and savvy people that are a great group.
ABC was so callous in how they chose to do this. One Life To Live has actually risen in the ratings this year quite a bit.
One last thought: this totally points out how ancient the Nielson ratings are. They never count Soapnet viewing, online streaming and DVR views. IT makes NO sense.
Sad.
We really need more coverage of this dying genre in the Main Stream Media..
Yes I watch soaps, I have for over 30 years. I have passed the tradition down to my 16 year old daughter to keep the tradition going…Grandma, my mother, me and my daughter. Im so sad to think that My daughter might not be able to do the same. Executives at ABC don’t realize what they are doing. Their replacements are substandard and not worth my time. There is an overload of these kind of shows and more is not better. Cheap watered down imitations of Oprah or the biggest loser. I look to scripted dramas to escape from the stress of the day, i really don’t want to watch others problems in the form of a reality or talk show. I record my soaps to enjoy when i get home from work. A LOT of Soap fans do this but alas we are not counted and it gives ABC a reason to say Soap fans just don’t watch anymore. Its Bull@#$. I won’t be watching Katie C. and ABC has lost a loyal viewer. I will really miss my Soaps, its like family to me.
Ditto to everything u said!!!! Great letter! Did u know GH was 6 mths from cancellation? They hired GLoria Monty who created Laura and Scotty. Soon after Luke was brought in. That was 40 yrs ago. See a little tweeking and it stayed on the air. Long live soaps
I will miss soaps and will not be watching the new programs.
I love my soaps, I can’t imagine not having them around. I will NOT be watching the shows that replace them. Who needs more talk/lifestyle shows? I’m going to fight to save the soaps.
I have been watching ABC soaps for 44 yrs, since I was 10. Being sick on &.off my entire life soaps became my pastime. I always said ” I don’t know what I would do w/out my soaps, just put me in a rubber room.
What is Disney/ABC thinking? Y put on shows that r already on a trillion channels? Oh yea it all comes down to the all mighty dollar$$! Well they will not only lose daytime viewers but prime time ones as well. I will keep watching desp hswvs, it probably only has 1 or 2 sessions left . If GH goes they r really gonna lose even more. Too bad they don’t care that tons of people will b jobless and definitely care even less about the fans. I have always thought ABC was the best network. I no longer feel that and never will again. Y won’t Disney keep soapnet and make a REAL soap network.??????
Yes, I watch DAYS & OLTL. Will I watch any of their replacements? No. I have no desire to see more talk shows, court room shows or any of the other cheaply made shows on daytime.
Soaps kept me tuned in because I wanted to find out what happened next with the characters I grew emotionally attached to.
Huh? General Hospital is on at 2:00 on the West Coast?
Most people grew up watching and soaps because it was the only thing on TV due to all the stay at homes watching them out of boredom or not knowing how to speak English. You grow up to appreciate soaps/mock them for their reidiculous storylines.
Don’t forget that Nathan Fillion was also on a soap way back when!
I have news for ABC. Once One Life To Live & All My Children are done I will NOT watch the 2 shows they have to replace the soaps. I am done with ABC except the soaps. If I want to watch a food show I’ll go to food network NOT ABC.
I stopped watching all ABC shows except OLTL & AMC. I will not watch the 2 shows that are scheduled to replace them. They sound stupid. If I want a food show I’ll turn on the food network. Hope another network picks up One Life To Live!!!
